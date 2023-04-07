By putting politics over pragmatism, Wyoming’s ideologically inflexible and frighteningly inexperienced Freedom Caucus managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory on one of its signature issues — abortion.

It turns out that government ineptitude isn’t always a bad thing after all.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus