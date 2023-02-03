I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

