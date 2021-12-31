I can’t wait until the first state lawmaker proclaims that Wyoming can’t possibly tax the income of wealthy individuals and corporations.
That person should be laughed out of the Capitol, but won’t be. You can bank on it. In fact, so many millionaires and billionaires have banked on it that Wyoming has become one of the biggest tax havens in the world, and a favorite place for questionable actors to warehouse dirty money.
The Washington Post revealed last week that one of the hundreds of people who park their fortunes in secretive private trusts in Wyoming is a billionaire Russian oligarch who is being investigated for alleged mob ties.
Then there’s the multi-millionaire matriarch of an Argentinian family, whose beverage company is the subject of two probes in that country for allegedly laundering money and polluting land and waterways.
Another beneficiary of Wyoming’s giveaway to the world’s wealthy is the family of the late estate manager to a slain Dominican Republic dictator, whose regime ordered the murder of tens of thousands of Haitians.
The Post’s reporting about a dozen international clients who registered Wyoming trusts is based on the “Pandora Papers,” a trove of nearly 12 million records obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
The newspaper looked at the dark side of who benefits from the financial secrecy that’s baked into Wyoming’s trust laws. It has brought to light the state’s top public policy story in 2021, and not just because of the shady foreign characters the investigation unearthed.
It’s a searing indictment of the state’s leadership for spending an enormous amount of time and resources on an economic development venture that is making the ultra-rich even wealthier, but doing nothing to benefit the state.
In 1977, the Legislature authorized the nation’s first limited liability companies. It was a launching pad for more than 100 changes to the state’s trust laws that legislators would make over the next 34 years. A 2011 Wyoming Law Review article stated that “individuals who once relied on foreign jurisdictions should consider taking advantage of Wyoming’s superior [trust] laws.”
Wyoming is now one of the 10 least restrictive, most customer-friendly trust jurisdictions in the world.
The type of trust the state promotes even has a Wyoming-flavored name: the “Cowboy Cocktail.”
The ingredients? Most of the private trust companies established in Wyoming are unregulated, so there is no state scrutiny of the assets. The trusts are legal agreements that must be managed by an entity in Wyoming, usually a law firm or estate planner, but the identity of the owners is shielded.
For an extra layer of secrecy, a second company can be created inside the trusts – a shell within a shell – to hold the assets. The Legislature has passed even more trust-industry-friendly laws in the past decade.
“Some economists have done studies speculating on how much money is going untaxed and what is the lost revenue, and it is enormous,” said University of Richmond law professor Allison Tait. “… You’re taking money away from things like roads and schools.”
Wyoming is struggling to fund the state government with shrinking tax revenues from the minerals industry. GOP lawmakers continually try to cut public schools and social services budgets, while flatly refusing to raise any taxes.
Residents should ask legislators where are all the jobs and industries you promised would come from helping the super-wealthy hide their money? That’s how they sold this entire bill of goods to the public, but none of the supposed economic benefits have materialized.
If our leaders devoted a fraction of their time to closing the huge income inequality rate – say, at a special session to revamp the state’s tax structure – we might be able to stop draconian budget cuts.
At least some members of Congress want to end the drain on federal and state tax revenues made possible by concoctions like the Cowboy Cocktail.
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., chairman of the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee, held a hearing about the Pandora Papers documents.
“[The reporting] vividly demonstrates how the ultra-wealthy and powerful live under a different set of rules than everyone else,” Pascrell said at the hearing. “They are aided and abetted by a complex system of financial secrecy and accommodating laws that wealthy nations, including our own, created.”
After The Post published its findings about Wyoming’s Cowboy Cocktail, the congressman sent a list of questions to Gov. Mark Gordon.
“Our witnesses have testified … that this secrecy enables illicit activities like money laundering and tax evasion,” Pascrell wrote. “At the very least, it appears to provide absolute asset protection for the wealthy against creditors, including for child and spousal support claims. How do you defend the Wyoming trust regime against these assertions?”
If I was the governor, I’d simply say, “I can’t,” and throw myself and legislators to the mercy of the committee. But I expect Gordon to do what comes naturally when dealing with D.C. power brokers, especially when they’re Democrats, and somehow blame the feds for our folly.
In Wyoming, that’s the politically correct way to do business.