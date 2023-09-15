Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, says he wants to do “some radical things” to change Wyoming’s energy policy.
But what’s so radical about abandoning free-market principles and ignoring facts to suppress everything that might possibly compete with fossil fuels? The Legislature has been doing that for years. Perhaps the only thing “radical” about Scott’s demonization of renewables is his unabashed disregard for the available data.
Scott charged that a utility’s proposed 30% electric rate hike is a result of Wyoming being “overloaded with the wind and the solar.” That, despite Rocky Mountain Power’s explanation that requested price increases are “driven largely by increased market prices for power and natural gas, increased contract prices for coal and coal supply limitations.”
Scott is harnessing the hysterical public reaction to proposed rate hikes to score political points and pummel the reliably unpopular bogeyman of renewable energy.
Scott told the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee he will draft a bill to impose a one-year moratorium on yet-to-be-permitted industrial wind and solar energy projects that primarily serve customers outside Wyoming.
It would hamstring Wyoming’s ability to compete in the growing market for green energy and inhibit our fight against the human-caused climate change that’s literally killing the planet.
Rather than seize on demand for wind and solar, the Wyoming Legislature approved funds to sue other states for exercising their right to only buy electricity generated from renewable resources. Republican lawmakers used state funds to interfere with the free market.
I don’t blame RMP’s customers for being upset about a combined 30% rate increase. For residential customers, the total monthly increase would be about $20.
But the public is blaming the wrong industries. It’s absurd to suggest the economic pain is caused by wind and solar energy.
Rocky Mountain has filed for two rate hikes. The largest is an average 21.6% annual increase to set base rates for the next several years, to recover $140.2 million.
The second request is for a temporary average rate increase of 7.6% to recover $50.3 million of about $90 million in unexpected fuel costs and power purchase overruns due to extreme heat, cold and drought last year. It is set to expire next July.
Rocky Mountain Power is a regulated utility, but also a monopoly, and it’s thriving. Its proposed massive rate hike asks the Public Service Commission to allow it to earn a 10.3% maximum rate of return, plus make customers responsible for 100% of fuel cost overruns, instead of 80%.
The Legislature has done everything it can to force Rocky Mountain Power to keep operating coal-fired power plants at Wyoming ratepayers’ expense. That includes passing a law to require utilities to find a third-party buyer for aging coal-fired plants that are too costly and inefficient.
Coal once comprised more than half of utility-scale electricity generation, but it’s dropped to less than 20%. Still, lawmakers won’t let go.
The Legislature has mandated that before publicly regulated utilities can retire coal units, they must analyze the cost of retrofitting them using carbon capture, use and sequestration technologies. That mandate comes with an enormous price tag that gets passed along to the utilities’ customers.
But there are no carbon capture projects that have proven to be commercially viable in the U.S., and none on the horizon anytime soon.
The cost of wind and solar has significantly dropped. A 2019 analysis by Energy Innovation found 62% of coal plants were more expensive to operate compared to building new wind or solar projects in the same communities or regions.
In January, a report by the think tank said the figure is now 99%, with only one coal plant — Dry Fork Station near Gillette — that’s less expensive.
Energy Innovations projected a coal-to-clean energy transition is worth $589 billion, mostly in red states like Wyoming. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen said his company’s shift to more renewable sources of energy, plus federal production tax credits, has saved Wyoming ratepayers an estimated $85.4 million.
Lawmakers don’t want anyone — especially those who keep campaign donations flowing and re-electing them — to realize a transition from coal to clean energy will result in better air quality, new construction jobs, retrained permanent workers and long-term sustainable tax revenue to replace what’s disappearing. They prey on fears of coal communities, which are understandably nervous about the future.
Scott wants to amend a 2020 law that forces utilities to retrofit coal-fired power plants with carbon capture technology.
Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Power customers are burdened by what Scott calls a total $5.4 million “carbon capture compliance” surcharge. Of course they are.
Scott wants to shift the cost to utilities and their investors. He’s right about this one, but I’m anxious to hear the debate. He and others are swift to blame renewable energy for supposedly sticking it to ratepayers. But will they ever admit the Legislature shoved carbon capture down the throats of utilities at the expense of customers?
Even if they pass Scott’s amendment, I don’t think most lawmakers will show the level of honesty to cop to that egregious mistake.
