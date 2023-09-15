Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, says he wants to do “some radical things” to change Wyoming’s energy policy.

But what’s so radical about abandoning free-market principles and ignoring facts to suppress everything that might possibly compete with fossil fuels? The Legislature has been doing that for years. Perhaps the only thing “radical” about Scott’s demonization of renewables is his unabashed disregard for the available data.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

