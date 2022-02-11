Like the Big Bad Wolf, the Republican National Committee huffed and puffed and tried with all its might to blow down Donald Trump’s biggest enemy.
But U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is still standing, and the GOP’s leaders are taking heat. Their attack on Wyoming’s congresswoman is much ado about nothing.
The censure of Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois by their own party was unprecedented. The once proud and effective RNC has degraded itself into Trump’s personal attack dog — and a toothless one at that.
There’s an inherent problem for the disgraced former president. The more Trump and his surrogates throw at Cheney, the stronger she gets.
Cheney and Kinzinger voted for Trump’s second impeachment after he incited the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. Trump is singularly obsessed with destroying Cheney’s political career.
Anyone who expected Cheney to cower in fear doesn’t know her very well. As vice chairperson of the panel investigating the riot, she has been a burr under Trump’s saddle.
Cheney said the committee will probe whether Trump, “through action or inaction,” sought to obstruct or impede Congress’ official count of electoral votes. That’s a serious federal crime.
Once public hearings start, the heat on former Trump officials and their boss will intensify.
Trump and Cheney both earned about 70% of the vote in Wyoming in 2020. The difference is she kept her job, and is using it to daily gather evidence against him. No wonder he’s tried to make her Republican Enemy No. 1.
Yes, many Wyoming Republicans were outraged by her impeachment vote. But it’s reasonable to believe as Trump continues to perpetuate the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from him — with zero credible evidence to back it up — that some voters are growing tired of this nonsense.
Trump interviewed several candidates seeking his endorsement, and he handed it to Harriet Hageman. She actively opposed his nomination in 2016.
Cheney’s fundraising has been remarkable, with donations of nearly $7.2 million. In October through December, the first quarter of her head-to-head match-up with Hageman, Cheney outraised her by more than four-to-one.
While some voters have likely already made up their minds based on their feelings about Trump, others will wait to see what happens. Because independent and Democratic voters can register for the GOP primary on Election Day, they’ll have an important say in the outcome.
“I’m a constitutional conservative, and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump,” Cheney tweeted. “History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”
The day of the insurrection, the RNC said, "These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles. Our Founding Fathers established a nation of laws, not a nation of anarchy.”
In its whitewash of the riot, it now says, “Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
The RNC got it right the first time. The mob that Trump sent to the Capitol to “fight like hell” and stop the peaceful transition of power injured 140 police officers.
It’s obscene to say that any of this criminal behavior was “legitimate political discourse.”
The RNC’s censure is pure political theater. It means nothing.
What could negatively impact Cheney’s chances in the Aug. 16 primary is the RNC’s recognizing Hageman as the party's presumptive nominee.
Orchestrated by the Wyoming delegation, the move opens the door for the national party to contribute to the challenger of a sitting member of Congress.
That appears to violate Wyoming election law, which states “no political party funds shall be expended directly or indirectly in the aid of the nomination of any one person as against another person of the same party running in the primary election.”
The RNC handed Cheney and two other contenders, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard and Denton Knapp, a major talking point.
“[Wyoming GOP Chairman] Frank Eathorne and the Republican National Committee are trying to assert their will and take away the voice of the people of Wyoming before a single vote has even been cast,” said a Cheney spokesman.
More than six months remain in what will be the most closely watched election in Wyoming’s history. In what may be a huge political miscalculation, Trump has made a three-term congresswoman who voted for his positions 95% of the time an underdog!
Trump hand-picked her opponent and vowed to raise a mountain of money for Hageman (though none of it will come out of his own pocket).
Trump has sicced the national GOP on Cheney. Many observers, including the media, think her political career is toast. They’re convinced she can’t win.
But what if she does? Trump will claim the Wyoming election was rigged, of course.
It reminds me of another fairy tale, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” In defeat, with his name not even on the ballot, Trump could cement his reputation as the nation’s biggest sore loser.