The Wyoming Freedom Caucus roasted House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, last week for holding back a trio of bills that were unconstitutional, discriminatory and as freedom-squashing as they could be written.
Perhaps the extreme-right caucus, bigger, but without many successes, is just letting off steam by focusing its ire on Sommers.
Several of its top goals were not realized. Librarians can still lend LGBTQ-themed books without fear of being locked up. Hospitals, businesses and other facilities must still follow federal mask and vaccine mandates. I am grateful for both outcomes, and I thank moderates for making them happen.
The bills Sommers held back — or kept from being heard, a prerogative of the speaker — were already controversial. One would ban talk of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, another was a school voucher program, and the third would criminalize gender-affirming care for minors.
Andy Roth, State Freedom Caucus Network chairman, tweeted that he can’t believe Sommers blocked conservative legislation “in the most Republican state in America.”
U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman retweeted Roth’s message and added: “This is about protecting our children. In Congress, I’m fighting for these very issues. I hope the Wyoming Legislature will do the same.”
Hageman — who has never before held public office — is still learning the ropes back in D.C., and should stay in her lane. She’s got more pressing duties than telling Wyoming’s speaker of the House how to do his job.
The highest-profile bill was Senate File 127, “Parental Rights in Education,” Wyoming’s version of Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law. Sponsored by Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, the Senate approved it 18-12.
The unconstitutional bill spent 24 days in Sommers’ desk without any action. The Freedom Caucus claims it “solves the problem of parental exclusion [because it] prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity for students in grades K-3.”
Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, a Freedom Caucus member, challenged Sommers’ decision to not send the bill to a committee. Ward wanted the bill assigned to the House Agriculture Committee — yes, agriculture — but her motion was defeated, 34-27.
A similar fate awaited Senate File 143, “Wyoming Freedom Scholarship Act-2,” sponsored by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle. It passed the Senate, 17-14, but ran into the Sommers’ buzzsaw.
An identical House bill had been tabled by the House Education Committee, so it was dead. The panel identified myriad problems with that bill, beginning with the fact that it’s obviously unconstitutional.
Both would have diverted $6,000 in public money per every K-12 student outside the public school system, which parents could use to pay for their child’s private, religious or home schooling. The Wyoming Constitution says, “No money of the state shall ever be given or appropriated to any sectarian or religious society or institution.”
Many far-right groups, including the Freedom Caucus, pledge undying loyalty to the federal and state constitutions. Would it be too much trouble for them to actually read what the documents allow or forbid?
Sommers explained the panel had already rejected the House version, so the Senate iteration would have met the same fate.
Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, tried to get SF 143 recalled, but the House rebuffed him on a voice vote. Why waste time on an unconstitutional lost cause?
The third bill that agitated the Freedom Caucus was Senate Fils 144, “Chloe’s law-children gender change prohibition,” an anti-transgender measure sponsored by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne.
“Chloe’s Law” is named after California teen Chloe Cole, a self-described “former transgender kid.” After taking puberty blockers for years and getting a double mastectomy at 15, Cole “detransitioned.”
SF 144 would have made it illegal for doctors to prescribe gender-affirming surgery to anyone under 18. That makes sense, but medical professionals told lawmakers such surgeries aren’t performed in Wyoming.
Bouchard’s bill would also outlaw hormone blockers used to delay the onset of puberty.
The Mayo Clinic advises that for adolescents with gender dysphoria, hormone blockers can improve mental well-being, reduce depression and anxiety, improve social interactions with other kids, eliminate the need for future surgeries and reduce suicidal ideation.
SF 144 would punish doctors who prescribe hormone blockers by revoking or suspending their medical licenses. Wyoming Insurance Commissioner Jeff Rude said the bill’s ban on insurance coverage for gender-affirming care would violate the Affordable Care Act’s prohibition on sex-based discrimination.
Sommers sent the bill to the House Appropriations Committee, an experienced panel. It voted 5-2 to not recommend the bill, which put it at the bottom of the House’s general file list. It died Monday when it missed the deadline to be approved by the Committee of the Whole.
A furious Bouchard demanded the Wyoming Republican Party censure Sommers, which I don’t expect to happen.
I have a hunch Sommers could care less about getting a verbal slap on the wrist from the Freedom Caucus, whose chairman, Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, claims it “exists as a reflection of the God-fearing, self-sufficient, liberty-loving people all across our state.”
If Bear and his crew would hand Sommers a few more bills that aren’t unconstitutional, maybe the caucus could defend self-sufficiency and liberty, not violate it.