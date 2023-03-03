The Wyoming Freedom Caucus roasted House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, last week for holding back a trio of bills that were unconstitutional, discriminatory and as freedom-squashing as they could be written.

Perhaps the extreme-right caucus, bigger, but without many successes, is just letting off steam by focusing its ire on Sommers.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

