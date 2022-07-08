If Wyoming gave out an award for political grandstanding, Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder would win hands down.
Schroeder, in a recent batch of news releases, wants people to know he’s fighting the federal government with every fiber of his being. Because if he doesn’t, “We will forever be under the feds’ thumb, beholden to a controlling political mindset that wants to own every aspect of our lives, including our belief system.”
He called this “a defining moment for the identity and future of Wyoming and its schools.”
“We must break free if we are to be free,” Schroeder said, because what the feds want Wyoming to do is “morally repugnant” and “another breathtaking display of political ideology run amok.”
Schroeder blew a gasket because the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants all food nutrition programs receiving federal funds to update anti-discrimination policies to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Wyoming Department of Education stands to lose $40 million a year in federal school lunch funds if the state complies with Schroeder’s hissy fit.
Schroeder said Wyoming can pay for the school lunch program on its own, and severing our dependence on federal dollars will be “liberating.”
Since February, when Gov. Mark Gordon tapped him to fill the post vacated by Jillian Balow, Schroeder has embraced every controversy that’s crossed his desk, including failed bills to prohibit teaching “critical race theory” and ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports.
Wyoming will have an estimated $300 million budget shortfall per year after federal COVID relief funds for K-12 schools end. Do legislators really want to add $40 million a year for a phony moral crisis just to help rile up the GOP’s base?
The reason so many red states have banned transgender female athletes is because it’s a proven winner for politicians. They know nothing ticks voters off as much as the idea of transgender students using the school restroom or locker room of the gender they identify as, rather than the one they were assigned at birth.
Schroeder and 26 state attorneys general claim the feds are holding students’ lunches “hostage” until officials bow to their demand to be politically correct. It’s simply not true.
“The USDA guidance is only aimed at programs that receive federal nutrition money, not other aspects of school policy that may affect LGBTQ students,” Politico reports. “A USDA official emphasized that the administration wouldn’t pull funding from a school lunch program just because the state has restrictive laws around sports or bathroom access for transgender kids, nor because a school lacks an LGBTQ policy.
“Rather, individuals could only file complaints if they’ve been discriminated against by the specific school lunch program based on gender identity – for example, if they were denied food because they were transgender.”
In a statement, Schroeder said “Washington has shown its hand, and will never stop at forcing its woke agenda and ever-changing value system on people who refuse to embrace it. Be fully assured, this is not the end – they will be back (i.e. boys in girls sports, forced usage of pronouns, etc.).”
At a recent Republican SPI forum, Schroeder said he spoke with the governor in May when the USDA announced the additions to food and nutrition programs’ anti-discrimination policies. He said Gordon told him he could “come out strong against this,” then walked his permission back and said the department must comply procedurally until the issue is resolved.
Three days later, Schroeder rebelled after getting advice from lawmakers, State Treasurer Curt Meier and state SPIs around the country that having the state pony up the $40 million is definitely “doable,” he said.
“I called my people in, and I said I didn’t like [the policy], I wasn’t comfortable with it, and we’re not going to comply,” he recalled.
Schroeder said some DOE employees disagreed, and told him, “You’re going to lose the election.”
“I said that’s fine, so be it,” he said. “This is a high enough hill to die on. I know where the Wyoming people are at on this.”
The only Democratic SPI candidate is Sergio Maldonado Sr. of the Wind River Indian Reservation. He said Schroeder’s comments “would be laughable, if it were not for the fact that his brazen display of bigotry is harmful to Wyoming’s children, putting some kids in danger while displaying complete ignorance and lack of respect for marginalized people.”
Maldonado added there is no way the state will turn away federal dollars when tax revenues to fund public education have drastically fallen. He correctly called Schroeder’s posturing “ridiculous.”
Schroeder claims the moral high ground and says it’s worth losing the election if he can keep transgender students out of the “wrong” bathroom – even though the policy at stake has nothing to do with bathrooms, but simply makes sure low-income LGBTQ kids aren’t denied meals.
Let’s act according to our core moral values: respect and fairness to all. If we can’t simply agree to investigate any claims of gender identity discrimination in school lunch programs, the moral high ground is not only gone, we’ve hit rock bottom.