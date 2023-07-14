What do state government officials do when a lost cause inevitably falls apart?
If you’re Gov. Mark Gordon, trying to halt the sale of a private ranch to the feds for conservation, the answer is easy. You say that was never the outcome you actually wanted, then claim a moral victory for what you say is your real purpose: defending the public’s right to have a voice in the matter.
Use the phrase “transparency in government” as much as you can, Governor, and you’ll be hailed as a hero.
But the sale of the Marton Ranch was always going to be approved by the Bureau of Land Management because the state has no control over what the federal government does with federal land. You can only hope people won’t notice how many personnel and monetary resources you wasted during a year’s worth of political gamesmanship, only to achieve the same outcome you were always going to get.
Owners of the 35,670-acre ranch six miles south of Casper tried to sell it for many years before the BLM joined with the Conservation Fund, an independent nonprofit. The organization officially gave the property to the BLM to manage.
The sale price was $21 million, with the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund — financed by offshore oil and gas reserves — as the major revenue source. Approved by the BLM in June 2022, it’s the agency’s largest land acquisition in Wyoming history.
The conservation management deal will preserve nearly 9 miles of shoreline along the North Platte River near Alcova Reservoir to prevent subdivisions and other development. The transfer unlocks access to an additional 40,000 acres of interspersed state land sections, a 118-square-mile block of contiguous public land.
The deal was made to preserve open space, agricultural grazing and wildlife. Marton Ranch is a wildlife haven that offers hunting, fishing, birdwatching, hiking and other recreational activities.
Soon after the BLM announced it had acquired the ranch, Gordon’s attorney general’s office filed a 30-page complaint to the Interior Bureau of Land Appeals to block the sale. The agency paused the process and opened a three-week period for the public to comment. The BLM received 350 additional statements, but still approved the sale.
Gordon seemed fine with that, accepting the news without complaint. The governor said he’s glad the extended comments were included in the final environmental assessment because they will set a good precedent for any similar future federal transactions.
Far-right state Sen. Bob Ide, R-Casper, sent a letter to the BLM’s Casper Field Office, erroneously claiming the U.S. Constitution and federal case law give the state Legislature ultimate authority to approve land transfers to the feds.
Another legislative power, Ide claimed, was granting “exclusive jurisdiction” to dictate management over lands acquired in Wyoming.
Aaron Weiss, deputy director of a nonpartisan conservation and advocacy group, the Center for Western Priorities, told WyoFile that Ide’s claims are “hogwash.”
“The states cannot tell the federal government what to do with federal land,” Weiss said. “Nor do states have any standing to tell private landowners who they can or cannot sell their land to.”
Wyoming’s complaint was a blatant roadblock — and threat — to landowners who are merely exercising their right to sell their property without government interference. There was a time when that right was a sacred principle of the GOP.
I’m curious about why Wyoming so quickly filed a complaint about the BLM’s Marton Ranch acquisition and then went quietly into the night when the purchase was approved a second time.
When BLM announced the purchase more than a year ago, it explained the acquired lands will initially be managed the same as adjoining BLM-managed lands, “with existing decisions that protect wildlife habitats and other resources while promoting recreation.”
BLM said it would develop “management prescriptions specific to the area that takes into account the purposes of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, with input from tribes, partner agencies and the public.”
Was it really necessary for Wyoming to file a complaint against the BLM, demanding more public input that was going to be compiled anyway? The answer is no. The state knew the agency already had an obligation to pursue such testimony in the course of its management duty. In retrospect, the complaint appears to be grandstanding.
Was this costly, wasted exercise to oppose the BLM’s ranch acquisition simply the governor supplying the response he figured his constituents wanted to hear?
I think Wyoming should feel good about more residents and visitors being able to access the wonderfully diverse wildlife and recreational opportunities on the former Marton Ranch.
When given the opportunity to respond to a bold conservation move by the federal government, Wyoming should look at the practical benefits to the people who live here. The purchase will mean more revenue for state and local governments, offsetting the small loss in taxes from when the ranch was in private hands.
Gordon’s knee-jerk reaction to complain may please some ideologues who always look at the feds with suspicion, but the state should make the most judicious use of the land that benefits the public.