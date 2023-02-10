Today’s American politics aren’t much different from those of the mid-1950s.
Then, we had U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy, R-Wisconsin, who conned millions into thinking he was a hero trying to rid the government of such dire “national security threats” as Communists, gays and lesbians.
McCarthyism has been replaced by former President’s Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. It blames transgender citizens, anti-racist activists, untold numbers of books and any view of American history in which the good (white) guys (men) don’t come across as infallible for all manner of unconscionable ills, both real and imagined.
Just like the McCarthy era, there’s far too little civility and courage in politics. Too many stand by as whole swaths of our communities are accused in absentia and dehumanized with bombastic rhetoric and inflammatory labels. Too few stand up to the bullies doing so.
But in Wyoming, former U.S. Sen. Lester C. Hunt’s life epitomized what public service is supposed to be about: trying to make people’s lives better.
Hunt’s life was tragically cut short by suicide on June 19, 1954, after a blackmail attempt orchestrated by McCarthy and carried out by two of his Republican Senate henchmen. They tried to exploit a politically difficult family problem: Hunt’s son, Buddy, was arrested for soliciting a same-sex act from an undercover policeman.
U.S. Sens. Styles Bridges of New Hampshire and Herman Welker of Idaho threatened to mail 25,000 fliers to Wyoming residents and “out” Buddy Hunt as gay, unless his father dropped out of the Senate race. Hunt struggled with the decision, initially saying no, then fabricating a story that he wouldn’t run because of health problems.
The Hunt scandal was not well known in Wyoming until 2013, when former state legislator Rodger McDaniel wrote “Dying for Joe McCarthy’s Sins.”
“Friends had already contributed thousands of dollars,” McDaniel wrote. “But he knew that continuing to campaign exposed his wife and son to an ordeal he could not willingly permit them to suffer.”
This session, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 2, titled “Recognizing the service of Lester C. Hunt.”
SJ 2’s fate has me concerned, because it calls for members of the Legislature to honor Hunt by rededicating “ourselves to democracy, civility, decency and truth.” That may prove a bridge too far for a body that’s so fond of disinformation and mudslinging. The resolution passed, 20-10, but a bloc of the most far-right members voted against it.
The Wyoming Freedom Caucus has even more hard-line anti-progressives in the House, with 26 representatives. It could be a close vote to get the resolution to the governor’s desk.
After Case presented his resolution to the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, objected. She said the bill pointed the finger without considering both sides of the story.
“You put in little jabs,” she charged, looking directly at Case. “And it’s like, ‘Ooh, we know a story,’ but we don’t know the whole story, really.”
“I can kind of understand how we want to tone things down, and somehow say that both sides had reason to act the way they did, but the official history doesn’t allow for that,” Case said. “This was a terrible time. Thousands of lives were ruined, the tactics were reprehensible. I understand there are two sides to every story; of course there is. But I’m going to stand with Lester Hunt.”
Senate Majority Floor Leader Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, took issue with the bill for its mention of democracy.
“I cannot support, nor will I vote for, anything that says I will rededicate myself to a democracy, when, in fact, this country was never supposed to be a democracy,” Hicks said, insisting all references to “democracy” be changed to “republic.”
“In this case, we’re saying we respect the people, ‘We the people,’” Case said. “Do you think that’s what was happening in 1954? It wasn’t. Our commitment to each other, our commitment to our government, and our commitment to our ‘demos,’ our people, remains unchanged.”
Hutchings tried to remove a statement from an official who said what happened to Hunt “passed all boundaries of decency and exposed an evil side of politics.”
“I look at this as an obscure commentary from a random senator, which, in essence, lacks civility and does not add to the memorial,” Hutchings said.
Who was that random, uncivil senator? [drum roll, please] … Why, it’s the former three-term Republican senator from Wyoming, Alan Simpson!
“The concern that that language is offensive, ironically, sounds a bit ‘wokey.’ Right?” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne. “I mean, I don’t understand what is offensive about the truth of the statement of how Lester Hunt was treated, and our [former] United States senator acknowledging that Senator Hunt was treated with evil.”
If SJ 2 passes out of committee, what happens next depends on Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, a Freedom Caucus member who controls the House’s agenda. Wyomingites deserve to learn how a dishonest political system silenced Hunt.
Nearly 70 years after Hunt’s death, it’s time to finally recognize his contributions to Wyoming and the nation.