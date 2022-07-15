The person Wyoming voters should really listen to when deciding whether to dump Liz Cheney as their representative in the U.S. House wasn’t onstage for the first debate of the race.
No, I’m not talking about former President Donald Trump, who continues to ask Americans if they’re going to believe him or their own lying eyes.
The person I’m talking about is Hageman’s campaign advisor, Bill Stepien. His front-row view of the “Big Lie” and his understanding that, despite all of the talk, the 2020 presidential election was not stolen from Trump, are now on the record.
That could prove awkward for Hageman, who needs voters to believe that whopper. She keeps strategically dancing around the issue. Cheney tried to bait her former ally at a Wyoming PBS debate in Sheridan last month, but Hageman refused.
“She knows it wasn’t stolen,” Cheney said. “I think that she can’t say that it wasn’t stolen because she’s completely beholden to Donald Trump.”
Stepien, Trump’s former campaign manager, who bailed because he also knows his former boss can’t tell the truth, hasn’t fully distanced himself from misinformation.
His new boss, Hageman, said she shares the public’s “serious concerns” about election integrity, referencing debunked conspiracy theories and vaguely accusing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of buying the election for Democrat Joe Biden.
But Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, got the truth out of Stepien. His videotaped testimony explains why he broke ties with Trump.
Stepien told Trump on election night he shouldn’t claim victory before all the votes were counted, but the former president did it anyway.
As Trump’s lawyers concocted increasingly outrageous lies about the election being stolen, Stepien said the White House was divided into two camps: “Team Crazy” and “Team Normal.” Though he organized Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rallies, Stepien claimed to be a member of the latter.
“I didn’t think what was happening [after Trump’s defeat] was necessarily honest or professional at that point in time, so that led to me stepping away,” he testified.
Wyoming voters don’t have to consider what anti-Trumpers like me write to judge whether Biden legitimately won the last election. But they should listen to the man who led the re-election campaign, then quit when he could no longer stomach lies that led directly to contesting a peaceful transition of power.
The debate made it clear loyalty to Trump is the only thing that matters in this contest. On all other issues, there wasn’t the proverbial dime’s worth of difference between Cheney and Hageman.
What about the other Republicans on the ballot – state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Burns, retired U.S. Army Col. Denton Knapp of Gillette and Sheridan businesswoman Robyn Belinskey? Well, their collective punches to Cheney landed with all the power of a wet noodle left outside on a hot summer day. The trio joined Hageman in declaring nobody in Wyoming cares about what happened on Jan. 6.
Hageman lamented that liberal Democrats aren’t held accountable for bad decisions, while their conservative opponents “are being punished for expressing their First Amendment rights.”
How can anyone believe what transpired on Jan. 6 is “legitimate political discourse,” as the Republican National Committee claimed when it censured Cheney?
We all know Equality State voters will send a message about democracy to the rest of the world. Their choices can be boiled down to two actions: reward Trump by sending his surrogate to D.C., or punish him by re-electing his most feared rival.
Hageman said “the press and certain people have obsessed” over Jan. 6, but campaigning across the state, she’s found “the only time that the J6 situation ever comes up is when people talk about how unfair this entire committee is.”
It’s a politically dangerous game for Hageman and Stepien. On one hand, they have to downplay and willfully lie about Jan. 6 and pretend it doesn’t matter at all; on the other, they must keep talking about it to foment anger against Cheney.
Cheney must convince voters that if they “embrace the lies of Donald Trump, if we tell the people of Wyoming something that is not true, we will soon find ourselves without the structure and the basis and the framework of our constitutional republic.”
Cheney only has a month to overcome the deep distrust of people who genuinely feel she’s betrayed them. Anger pushes people to the polls; it’s harder (but not impossible) for a traditional conservative to fire up enough independents and Democrats to make a difference in a primary race.
But I’ve never heard a better closing statement than the defiant tone Cheney struck in vowing to never violate her oath of office. “And if you’re looking for somebody who will,” she added, “then you will need to vote for somebody else on this stage, because I won’t.”
As a campaign manager, Stepien has never had to take an oath of office. But Wyoming voters should remember that when he swore to tell the truth to the Jan. 6 committee, what he said helped Cheney and hurt his own candidate.