When Kim Amen had a chance to tell state lawmakers what it’s like to be a Wyoming teacher these days, she didn’t hold back.
“We feel so overwhelmed that the joy has been sucked out of our day on a pretty regular basis, and our physical and mental health is suffering,” said Amen, a Cheyenne third-grade teacher and vice president of the Wyoming Education Association.
What’s making conditions so dire in Wyoming’s K-12 system, and creating serious problems recruiting and retaining teachers in many school districts? Amen, a teacher since 2006, said it’s a combination of increased workloads and static or shrinking time and resources, driven by the Legislature’s decisions.
“They just give us more mandates,” she said, listing new language curriculum, safe schools training and statewide technology standards as a sample of time-consuming, recently added duties.
The Joint Education Committee, which met in Casper last week, didn’t have to take Amen’s word alone. Members heard the same assessment from representatives of a governor’s education task force, the State Board of Education, University of Wyoming professors, a school district superintendent and the Wyoming School Boards Association.
“I think we need to do the math on how much time it takes to get through all of the standards that we have created at that early [education] level, and let’s see if it’s actually doable,” said John Masters. He chairs Gov. Mark Gordon’s advisory group, Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education.
Mark Perkins, assistant professor of educational research at the University of Wyoming’s College of Education, said teachers feel they lack community, administrative and government support. A UW-WEA survey earlier this year found nearly two-thirds of Wyoming teachers would quit their jobs if they could, but choose to stay for financial or other reasons.
But the panel’s co-chair, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, was having none of it.
“Frankly, I think there’s not enough pressure,” Scott said. “We’ve got to get those kids to learn how to read.”
Scott, who will mark his 40th year in the Legislature in January, is the longest serving lawmaker in the state’s history. In recent years, Scott has worked overtime to reduce funding for K-12, never missing an opportunity to try to cut millions in education funds. As chairman of the Senate Education Committee, he’s used his bully pulpit on school issues to constantly clash with the more education-friendly House.
It's that ever-present tension between the two chambers that is largely responsible for the WEA’s inevitable lawsuit against the state. The union claims the Legislature is not meeting its constitutional mandate to fund a fair, equitable education for all Wyoming students. Laramie County School District 1 recently joined the lawsuit.
Last year, Scott led opposition to a House attempt to compromise on school funding, leaving the Legislature to use federal COVID-19 relief funds and state savings to cover education costs.
Tate Mullen, WEA’s government relations director, said teachers are upset at legislative attempts to “target education either through curriculum directives, devastating budget cut proposals [and] the promotion of charter schools.”
Amen said budget cuts have reduced essential staff, and a severe substitute teacher shortage is putting a strain on all faculty. “Teachers feel they can’t take time off for professional development, to go to a conference, for illness, their family or their own mental health,” she said.
The teacher said one state standardized test is required, but many districts opt for more. “I’ve already had to give my third-graders no less than four standardized tests,” the preparations for which limit other learning opportunities, Amen said.
Scott listened to more than three hours of testimony, then offered his personal, surprisingly simplistic view of the state’s public school woes. “We don’t feel we’re getting our money’s worth out of the education that’s being provided, particularly in early literacy,” he insisted.
Scott cherry-picked third-graders’ scores on the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress to claim “we’re leaving about 45% of kids behind because we’re not doing an adequate job of teaching them how to read.”
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said WyTOPP is the fourth state standardized test since federal “No Child Left Behind” was instituted in the early 2000s. Harshman said the National Assessment of Educational Progress “is the only test that has any long-term validity to it, and we’re the ‘Best in the West,’ one of the best in the entire world. Our graduation rates are at an all-time high for this state.”
How would Amen improve teacher recruitment and retention in the Equality State?
“If you ask any educators, they will tell you they just want to be respected and trusted and valued,” she said. “After 2020, we had to rethink every process we used in our classroom to keep our kids safe.
“We were asked to make these changes without adding one extra minute of planning time or compensation for our extra workload,” Amen said. “And yet we did it all because that’s what teachers do, we step up and do what’s best for our students.”
That’s a much better test of how Wyoming’s teachers are helping students learn than any standardized test can measure.