The first transgender student to join a University of Wyoming sorority knew not everyone would accept her. Still, I doubt she anticipated the full force of the hatred headed her way.
“To those detractors, I say that I understand where you’re coming from, but at the end of the day, I wish they would see me as who I am,” she told the student newspaper, The Branding Iron, in October.
Earlier this month, Todd Schmidt, a Laramie Faith Community Church member, mounted a one-man campaign against the trans student. When university officials refused to let him publicly harass the student in the Wyoming Union, about one-quarter of state legislators quickly jumped to his defense, not hers, and have threatened to take out their anger on UW by cutting its budget.
Vilifying a student for their identity is unconscionable. To witness elected officials condone and back up this behavior is beyond disheartening.
Wyoming’s transgender population is small. Earlier this year, a study by the Williams Institute at UCLA’s Law School estimated only 200 youths ages 14-17 and 2,100 adults identify as transgender in the state. But far-right leaders of the Republican Party – always on the lookout for an enemy to stoke fears to fuel its political machine – have been developing an anti-transgender agenda for years. Their alliance with Schmidt makes their hateful aims crystal clear.
Schmidt has regularly rented a table in the student union on Fridays, where he hawks books about alleged government conspiracies, creationism and other fringe topics. On Dec. 2, Schmidt placed a sign on the table singling out the sorority member: “God created male and female,” it read, “and [name redacted] is a male.”
A dean asked Schmidt to remove the student’s name. He complied, but UW later suspended Schmidt’s tabling rights for a year. He quickly pivoted, positioning himself as the victim of a free speech attack.
“It started when people saw the sign, particularly females,” Schmidt told The Branding Iron. “They were agitated, quickly making phone calls to spread my message. Then a bigger crowd gathered. They wanted to block my sign so nobody could see it, with them accusing me of being unkind and not friendly.”
Let me add reckless. While casting himself in the role of God’s messenger, Schmidt showed no concern for the student’s safety in a political climate where transgender individuals are verbally and physically attacked. A gunman killed five people last month at a gay Colorado Springs nightclub, including a trans woman.
UW President Ed Seidel said Schmidt’s actions “violated the university policy of prohibiting discrimination and harassment.”
Twenty-five lawmakers sent a letter claiming UW violated Schmidt’s rights. They demanded the university “cherish and protect the First Amendment rights of all, including those who believe in biological reality.”
The letter ended with a brazen reminder about who controls UW’s funding: “As those charged with the responsible allocation of funding through the legislative process, we hope that the time-honored tenets [of] both our Constitution and Bill of Rights are safe and secure at our local State University.”
Schmidt told the Branding Iron he is “just trying to tell the truth and bring people to God.” There are, he said, “not any more genders than [two]. Biology teaches everybody about that.”
No, not all of God’s creatures fit neatly into two buckets, and they never have. Some people are born with male chromosomes and female sexual organs. The inverse is also true. There are also plenty of biologically intersex individuals with mix-and-match internal and external genitals. Factor in secondary sexual characteristics – breasts, patterns of body hair, etc. – and the spectrum quickly broadens even further. And we’ve only touched on the natural range of anatomical and physical diversity, which, in turn, is only one piece of our complex gender-psychology puzzles.
More than 20 national sororities allow transgender students to become members and live at their facilities if they identify as female. The sorority is a private club, it has a contract agreement with UW to house members on campus, it receives no funding from the university, and its members voted for the student in question to join them.
Of course, this isn’t the first time the religious right has come for the uncomfortable truths of higher education, nor will it be the last.
When did the fear of transgender youths and adults become so pervasive in Wyoming that many residents want to shut down all activities that bring them any joy and acceptance in their lives, including joining a sorority?
“Equal Rights” is emblazoned on Wyoming’s state seal as a shared, precious value. In the days following Schmidt’s attack on the UW student, Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted that targeted attacks on LGBTQ people are out of step with Wyoming’s historical legacy, pointing to the constitution, which “speaks clearly and emphatically about civil rights and equality for ‘all members of the human race.’ Tolerance and understanding are essential to the health of our state and our nation.”
But if we don’t back that kind of talk up with our laws and actions, why should anyone believe it’s still synonymous with who we are?