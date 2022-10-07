Wyoming needs to change how it fills statewide-office vacancies before another elected Republican jumps ship.

Two of the state’s top five officials – Secretary of State Karl Allred and Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder – were chosen by GOP leaders. Voters had previously rejected both men.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus