The Wyoming Legislature has long been loath to publicly discipline its members. Preferring to tout itself as a bastion of civility, the body has traditionally opted for discreet, closed-door conversations when addressing the occasional dust-up.
So it was a dramatic departure when Senate leadership punished Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, at the end of last session for his bad behavior. Many saw the move as a drastic, but necessary step on the journey back to proper legislative decorum.
Really? Look at the returning cast of characters and how they’ve interacted in the past. It would be nice to see them all join hands and skip down the yellow brick road to civility, but zero chance it happens.
The Senate voted 19-10 in March to strip Bouchard of his four committee assignments pending a possible investigation. A lobbyist’s formal complaint against him for allegedly using “intimidation tactics” was just one example in a long line of Bouchard’s bullying behavior.
When the Senate Judiciary Committee rejected Bouchard’s bill to ban COVID-19 mandates, a Park County Republican official sent Chair Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, a threatening, profane email. Bouchard then joined the attack, calling Nethercott “an absolute tyrant.”
Bouchard used his Facebook page to call Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, a “flat-out liar” and “swamp monster.” He blasted Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, as a “slime ball.”
Last week, Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, notified Bouchard that a Legislative Management Council subcommittee determined there was probable cause to believe he committed misconduct, but didn't launch an investigation.
Dockstader explained even if an internal probe found Bouchard guilty of misconduct, not allowing him to serve on interim joint committees would be the likely outcome, and he’s already served that sentence.
“We hope this punishment served its purpose, and you have learned to treat the public, lobbyists and your fellow senators with more civility and respect,” the Senate president wrote to Bouchard.
Bouchard responded by claiming he's the victim of a “political hit job.”
Senate President-elect Driskill put Bouchard back on the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.
“Where is my decorum bad?” Bouchard defiantly asked Cowboy State Daily. “I’m going to be who I am. I represent the people who elected me. I’m not going to kiss anybody’s ring.”
Driskill developed a code of conduct and expected potential Senate committee chairs to pledge in writing to follow the rules. Driskill asked each chair to sign a pact, including pre-written resignation letters that would go into effect if they failed to properly control their panels.
Driskill admitted only one of the 10 chairs he appointed agreed to sign the pact, though most made a verbal commitment to do so.
One new senator, four-term Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, was excluded from all 10 standing committees.
“I don’t see any reason to enable him in any way unless he wants to sit down and honestly talk about being a team member and working with us instead of against us,” Driskill told the CSD.
Laursen leans far to the right politically, and I rarely agree with him about any issue. Still, there are more contentious legislators than Laursen, so why is he the only one who isn’t assigned to at least one of the 10 joint standing committees?
Last session, Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, showed more disrespect for his colleagues than anyone I’ve ever seen at the Capitol. He frequently interrupted meetings by yelling at people. Yet James – who lost the August GOP primary – was never removed from the Senate Revenue Committee.
James is done with the Legislature, but Bouchard has two more years to go in his second term. He appears to enjoy the chaos that continually surrounds him, like being removed from committees, because he’s perfected playing a victim who won’t back down to anyone.
Laursen may have a right to be upset by Driskill’s snub, but there’s nothing he can do about it. Meanwhile, Driskill has a fine line to walk as he tries to assert his authority as the Senate’s new leader.
He’s as conservative as they come, but Driskill’s far-right enemies call him a RINO, a liberal “Republican in name only.” Two extreme-right candidates split the primary vote, allowing Driskill to easily win a fourth term.
Driskill may have examined the challenges he faces restoring decorum to the Senate and realized Bouchard is a wild mustang who can’t be tamed, but his self-destructive nature means his bills will keep failing. Keeping Laursen locked in the corral will make him an ineffective legislator, as well. But neither scenario is a win for the public, which is understandably cynical about the games politicians play.
Driskill has made a few missteps before he’s even spent one day as Senate president, but he has time to rectify them and do better. Leaders don’t need to demand their committee chairs sign letters of resignation to get the job; it’s a sure sign that the person at the top of the legislative food chain is insecure. Codes of conduct are an excellent idea, but they won’t ever supplant leading by example and treating everyone fairly.