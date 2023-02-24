I had high hopes when a legislative committee urged the state to set up a $46 million trust fund intended to generate interest and pay for Wyoming’s suicide and crisis hotlines forever.
Let that last word sink in, because it would guarantee that 24/7 assistance will never go away. It would always be available in a state that has the country’s highest suicide rate per capita. In fact, Wyoming’s is more than twice the national average.
As detailed in the Joint Revenue Committee’s House Bill 65, “988 suicide prevention,” Wyoming’s two call centers wouldn’t have to go to the state every two years to ask for money, get turned down and wonder how they’ll keep the lights on. It’s called stable revenue, an answer to a prayer.
The bill’s genesis coincided with the rollout of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, connecting people to professional help and resources through simply dialing those three digits. The number of calls in Wyoming has been climbing since July, when 988 went live.
While the House and Senate both approved the bill, legislative maneuvering ultimately torpedoed the original intent and purpose. It’s barely recognizable.
The House changed the bill from a trust fund to a simple account. Then it zeroed out the appropriation and didn’t put in a dime, because lawmakers said they want people to be able to donate to the cause. How thoughtful of them — and what a massive savings for Wyoming’s government coffers these political chickens can brag about!
The House passed HB 65 by a 38-23 vote, sending it to the Senate. Advocates hoped money might be restored.
Not only was that a pipedream, the Senate actually eroded the measure further by deciding the account will expire at the end of 2028. It’s not only empty, the fund will disappear unless legislators see some unspecified bang for the state’s bucks.
Operations at Lifeline in Greybull and Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper, which both started offering services part-time in 2000, now split shifts so staff is always available. Thanks to $2.1 million in federal funds and $400,000 from the state, calls are no longer automatically switched to national centers that aren’t intimately knowledgable about Wyoming or what suicide prevention resources are locally available.
HB 65 was the best opportunity for Wyoming to create a trust fund for this emergency. The state just put $1.4 billion in savings. Wyoming is still raking in mineral severance tax revenues, thanks to an unexpected boom in fossil fuels. Wyoming also has millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act that should be going to health-care-related programs.
The problem is, that federal ARPA money will go away in two years. No one knows how long the energy industry will enjoy its profitable growth spurt, but economic experts don’t expect those current highs to stick around past a few more years.
Full disclosure: I serve on Lifeline’s advisory board, which means I spend an hour a month on a Zoom call, marveling at the efforts of professionals who help people in crisis survive. But I’m not writing this column as a representative of the board, which, frankly, is much more diplomatic than I am.
At least a suicide prevention account can potentially grow, but I have virtually no faith the Legislature will help build it. This is the same bunch that let over $1.4 billion in federal funds go to other states in the past decade by refusing to expand Medicaid.
The Legislature plans to spend about $700,000 to operate the two crisis lines for another year. There’s no guarantee the state will provide any money after the next fiscal year. Supporters will have to scrape together what they can in future bienniums.
Also, if lawmakers are choosing to cut state funds for suicide prevention and allow people and foundations to make donations instead, why don’t they apply that logic across the board?
House Bill 69, “Coal-fired facility closures litigation funding,” gives Gov. Mark Gordon $1.2 million to sue states that have the audacity not to buy and burn Wyoming coal.
Why should any state funds be spent on this endeavor? Wouldn’t it make everyone feel better if we gave Wyomingites the chance to finance this themselves?
Before the Senate voted 19-12 to approve the bill, many members questioned whether suicide and crisis hotlines are effective.
A Columbia University study found that they are. Researchers interviewed about 3,000 callers from a representative sample of crisis centers. The study showed 8% of callers were actually in the middle of an attempt, and 58% had attempted suicide before.
Every House member who voted against HB 65 also voted for HB 152, “Life is a Human Right Act,” which bans almost all abortions in Wyoming.
How can anyone who claims to be “pro-life” defend the government’s right to control a woman’s reproductive life — even mandating they must deliver a baby conceived by incest or rape — but not believe government has a moral obligation to invest in saving the lives of people at risk of killing themselves? Isn’t that “pro-life,” too?