For years, Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, saw the Legislature defeat the “crossover” voting ban his party expected him to deliver. With the bill on the verge of victory this session, and some Republicans correctly calling it unconstitutional and a threat to democracy, he exploded.

“It’s been probably the most vetted bill this body has ever seen,” Biteman said of preventing Wyoming voters from choosing their party on primary day. “It’s been shot at. It’s been nuclear-bombed. It’s been fumigated. It’s been thrown in the garbage can. It’s been beaten, dragged, you name it.”

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus