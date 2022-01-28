It’s no surprise that the Wyoming Republican Party’s leaders used an inherently unconstitutional process to select three nominees to be the state’s new schools chief.
It’s the only way the state GOP’s Central Committee could be certain former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is replaced by someone from the extreme-right, which now fully controls the party.
Balow, who had another year to complete in her second term, left for Virginia to head that state’s Education Department.
The GOP selected Marti Halverson, a former state lawmaker with no experience as an educator; Brian Schroeder, head of Cody’s Veritas Academy, a private Christian school; and Thomas Kelly, chair of the Political and Military Department at American Military University, an online college.
To narrow the field of 12 candidates down to this far-right trio, the central committee gave three votes to each county – one vote for each county’s party chair, state committeeman and state committeewoman.
Former House Speaker Tom Lubnau, R-Gillette, urged the panel to select three nominees using a process that allocates votes based on each county’s population.
A system that gives the same number of votes to each county, Lubnau maintained, disenfranchises voters in more populated counties and violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions.
I’m not a lawyer, but I think it’s an excellent argument. Why should Laramie County, with more than 100,000 residents, have the same number of votes as Niobrara County, which has less than 2,500?
Why should 69 members of any political party be allowed to determine the candidates to replace a state official who was elected by all Wyoming voters?
The Equality State should handle vacancies for state elected officials the same way it does for congressional offices, by holding a special election.
In 2017, the far-right Wyoming Liberty Group ranked SPI finalist Halverson the second most conservative House member. She may be the third most conservative nominee to replace Balow.
My primary opposition to Halverson’s inclusion is based not on her politics, but because she’s not an educator. Wyoming only has three SPI requirements — the officeholder must be at least 25, a U.S. citizen and qualified to be a Wyoming voter. But it’s reasonable to expect someone in charge of the state’s public school system to at least have some experience in the education field.
Several of the nine candidates who weren’t deemed worthy have extensive educational credentials. Sheridan Community College instructor Angela Raber and Joseph Heywood, executive director of the Wyoming Virtual Academy, both have doctorates in education.
Joshua Valk, director of the University of Wyoming’s bachelor of applied science program, has a Ph.D. in higher education administration.
Michelle Aldrich, state director of career and technical education at the Wyoming Department of Education, has a Ph.D. in adult learning and technology.
SPI nominees Schroeder and Kelly are both educators, but they’ve made outrageous statements about the Wyoming schools they hope to guide.
Schroeder was keynote speaker at the Park County Republican Party’s Freedom Celebration in Cody last July. He warned attendees to be vigilant, because some people were trying to “infest and infect our local schools” with the “poison” of critical race theory.
He bemoaned schools progressing “from a curriculum that once had kids chanting the eight parts of speech to a curriculum that has students chanting to Aztec gods of human sacrifice.”
Another sign things are falling apart, Schroeder said, is that making kids show their math work is “now considered racist.”
Kelly said his family moved to Wyoming because “the [Colorado] schools were teaching climate change, multiple genders and white privilege to grammar school children.”
He said he’s seeking the superintendent’s job to help prevent public schools from promoting liberal ideologies.
“I want somebody in this position who can take this on, understand exactly that we are facing the greatest assault globally I’ve ever seen on liberty,” Kelly said. “I am here to do what I can to make sure that people are awake to what’s happening and how the kids are being used in public schools to be indoctrinated to do things like march in lockstep, wear their masks.”
Kelly and Schroeder fall right in line with Balow’s insistence on keeping politics out of classrooms – well, a certain kind of politics, that is.
Last September, Balow endorsed a proposed "Civics Transparency Act." The bill is designed to keep critical race theory – which isn’t being taught in Wyoming schools – out of Wyoming schools.
CRT is a theory taught in some graduate schools that explores the systemic causes of institutional racism in the U.S. But Republicans like Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin – Balow’s new boss – got elected slamming CRT and claiming it’s pitting students of different races against each other.
CRT wasn’t being taught in Virginia schools, either, but Youngkin’s first executive order banned it anyway. He and Balow should get along fine.
I think Youngkin should bring Balow’s successor to Virginia, too. When you’re dealing with something as dangerous as critical race theory, governor, you can’t have too many Wyoming politicians on your side.