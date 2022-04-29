Gov. Mark Gordon and the Legislature apparently believe Wyoming’s electricity customers are all chumps.
What other conclusion is possible, given their push to prop up the dying coal industry by retrofitting the state’s coal-fired power plants with wildly expensive, efficiency-killing carbon capture systems by 2030?
PacifiCorp, which operates as Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming, said last month it would cost between $400 million and $1 billion for each coal power plant unit to add carbon capture utilization and storage technology. A law passed in 2020 required the company to analyze the feasibility of such a move. The same measure spelled out who gets to foot the bill – PacifiCorp’s roughly 140,000 Wyoming customers.
It’s uneconomical and environmentally irresponsible to keep burning coal for electricity generation, no matter how much tax revenue it brings to Wyoming. It’s killing our planet.
PacifiCorp announced plans in 2019 to close six units at Wyoming plants within 10 years and rely instead on natural gas, cheaper renewables like wind and solar, and new, experimental nuclear technology.
Lawmakers in 2020 established brand new standards that – surprise! – can only be met by coal-burning plants utilizing carbon capture utilization and storage. Unless a company can prove the technology is not economically feasible, it cannot bill ratepayers to recoup capital investments in alternative power sources like carbon-free solar and wind energy.
The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis warned that the new law was a boondoggle. If the price tag of a CCUS retrofit is $1 billion, PacifiCorp’s 140,000 Wyoming customers must split the tab.
“[That’s] essentially imposing a tax of more than $7,000 per customer,” the IEEFA said. “In a state that doesn’t even have an income tax, we believe the proposal would generate massive public opposition.”
But it didn’t. Gordon has relentlessly pushed CCUS to “save” coal. His faith should be shaken by the fact Petra Nova in Texas – the technology’s $1 billion flagship project – flopped on a grand scale.
It was expected to earn a profit through selling CO2 for enhanced oil recovery, but was mothballed in 2020 when oil prices tanked.
Congress spent $1.1 billion a decade ago on eight CCUS research projects to reduce pollution. A Government Accountability Office report this year said none of the “clean-coal” projects are operating.
IEEFA called the law “part of a carbon capture experiment racket that has existed for years in [Wyoming], at taxpayer expense, but has nothing to show for it.”
Black Hills Corp noted in its Wyoming Public Service Commission filing in March that retrofitting two of its Gillette plants could result in rate hikes as high as $100 per month.
But because the PSC capped CCUS-driven 2% rate hikes, Black Hills, Cheyenne Light, PacifiCorp and other utilities would have to spread out the charges over decades. Customers would be stuck paying higher rates far past the expected 30-year lifespan of a CCUS plant.
The law was sold as a way to keep Wyoming’s coal plants operating while boosting state tax revenue and shifting most of the cost of the bailout elsewhere. “We can export that tax burden to people in other states,” predicted sponsor Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.
Sounds great, doesn’t it? The idea reminds me of another plan a few years ago to transport Powder River Basin coal by rail to a Washington state coal export terminal. Our coal would be shipped to China, and Wyoming’s coal mines would be saved.
Except Washington didn’t buy it for a minute, the company building the terminal went bankrupt, and all Wyoming lawmakers could do is allocate millions of dollars to sue Washington for allegedly violating the U.S. Commerce Clause.
Exporting our cost of CCUS equipment to the 1.8 million customers in the other five PacifiCorp states sounds ideal for Wyoming, but it won’t happen. Why would any state regulators – especially in Oregon, Washington and California, which have solid commitments to move toward carbon-free emissions – tell PacifiCorp’s ratepayers they must share in Wyoming’s costs?
Reducing carbon emissions through CCUS would eliminate some pollution, but the move can hardly be classified as “green,” no matter how much Gordon and others would like it to be.
The law lets Wyoming utilities off the hook if they can prove CCUS retrofitting isn’t economically feasible.
If companies ultimately can walk away from the law’s outrageous $1 billion cost to ratepayers, it’s no harm, no foul, right? It seems the only thing customers would lose is some sleep worrying about it.
Uh, not exactly. PacifiCorp asked the PSC to grant a 0.5% surcharge on its rates, to raise $3.5 million from customers to help pay for its legislatively mandated feasibility studies. Talk about adding insult to injury.
Black Hills Corp says reducing CO2 emissions by converting coal to natural gas, the company’s preferred method, would cost only 5% as much as CCUS retrofitting.
That ought to be enough to sink the idea once and for all – or until our elected officials find more ways to foist CCUS on Wyoming ratepayers, who still aren’t riled up enough yet to make this a major issue this election year.