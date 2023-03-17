Sunshine Week 2023 logo

Wyoming legislators went home from the 2023 session without advancing a key element of “Sunshine Week.”

Established in 2005, the week is devoted to open records and open meetings, with print and broadcast newsrooms, associations, colleges and instructors celebrating and advocating for the public’s right to access government information.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

