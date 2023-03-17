Wyoming legislators went home from the 2023 session without advancing a key element of “Sunshine Week.”
Established in 2005, the week is devoted to open records and open meetings, with print and broadcast newsrooms, associations, colleges and instructors celebrating and advocating for the public’s right to access government information.
But another vital issue is often left out. It is consistent with the government not impeding journalists’ efforts to provide the public with credible news from confidential sources that may otherwise not come forward.
Wyoming and Hawaii are the only states without a shield law. These laws allow journalists to protect news sources that need anonymity, so they can disclose information without fear of retribution from the government, employers and others.
Courts granting journalists limited privileged communications with their sources enable reporting on alleged crimes and other wrongdoing. Reporters are protected from disclosing whistleblowers’ identities or from furnishing the materials they’ve provided. Without shield laws, journalists could be ordered by a court to expose their sources or else face prosecution.
Most journalists I know would take jail time, rather than break a promise to a source, but the choice encroaches on the First Amendment’s freedom of the press. While the U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t bought that argument, and Congress still hasn’t passed a federal shield law, states have created a patchwork of laws covering protections for journalists and their sources.
The Legislature has considered three shield-law bills in the past four years and rejected them all. The latest, House Bill 91, “News source shield law,” was an unrealized opportunity for Wyoming to advance from not even having a shield law to passing one of the most up-to-date laws in the country.
The first bill was sponsored in 2020 by now-retired Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie. The House vote was 37-23, but because non-budget bills during a budget session require two-thirds approval for introduction, it fell three votes short.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, sponsored the second bill, which passed the House, 36-24. But it died by a single vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee when members didn’t like the bill’s definition of what kind of journalists would officially be granted the privilege.
Instead of listing the journalism professions HB 91 covered, Zwonitzer focused on the type of news they produce.
Many existing state laws are outdated and don’t take into consideration media’s rapid evolution. Zwonitzer proposed airwaves, print, internet, computer applications and other means of communication.
The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee added “independent journalists” to the list of occupations covered under the bill.
House Bill 91 defined potential confidential material as “any written, oral, pictorial, photographic or electronically recorded information or communication concerning local, national or worldwide events,” or other matters of public concern or public interest or affecting the public’s welfare.” That includes a reporter’s unused notes and videos that aren’t aired.
A journalist could refuse to disclose information that’s collected while reporting “for a newspaper, magazine, news media, press association, wire service, website or other professional medium or agency researching news intended for publication or a radio or television broadcast.”
Zwonitzer said anyone seeking to obtain the privilege would have the burden of proving they are a journalist. The panel voted 8-1 to send HB 91 to the House.
But Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, a Freedom Caucus member, didn’t allow the bill to be debated prior to the legislative deadline.
Neiman’s power to control the House agenda and the budget session’s restrictive rules make it likely lawmakers won’t see another shield law bill until 2025.
Since starting my career in 1976 as a reporter and editor, I’ve found it necessary on many occasions to promise a news source anonymity. Like the vast majority of Wyoming journalists, I have never been subpoenaed and told by a judge to violate that trust, though the threat of such action was definitely conveyed by a few attorneys.
Brian Martin, an editor who has worked at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for nearly 25 years, explained to lawmakers why shield laws are necessary.
“Improper use of public funds, embezzlement, abuse of power and more happen all the time,” Martin said. “But we don’t know about it until someone steps forward to tell us about it.”
Martin’s words are consistent with the time-honored tenets of his profession: A promise to maintain the confidentiality of a source is sacrosanct.
Damaging a journalist’s relationship with a confidential source can have a chilling effect on free speech. The American Newspaper Guild in 1934 published a code of ethics that stated “newspapermen shall refuse to reveal confidences or disclose sources of confidential information in court or before judicial or investigative bodies.”
For journalists, the lack of a shield law constitutes a necessary hazard of the profession when working to develop sources and keep their identity confidential. Until the Equality State passes a shield law, professional ethics require journalists to go to jail if it’s necessary to protect their mission and keep their word.
That’s a good lesson for students considering journalism as a possible occupation — and perhaps a lifetime commitment to gathering and reporting news — to learn during Sunshine Week.