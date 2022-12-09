Wyoming could make long-overdue advances in juvenile justice next year if it’s willing to spend unexpected mineral tax revenues to fix a broken system that has historically locked up young offenders at a higher rate than most other states.

Or we could study the issue, like we have for the past half-century, with legislative committees and task forces pumping out more reports that gather dust, and waste another opportunity to turn the lives of at-risk youth around before they are lost to the adult correctional system.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

