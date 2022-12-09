Wyoming could make long-overdue advances in juvenile justice next year if it’s willing to spend unexpected mineral tax revenues to fix a broken system that has historically locked up young offenders at a higher rate than most other states.
Or we could study the issue, like we have for the past half-century, with legislative committees and task forces pumping out more reports that gather dust, and waste another opportunity to turn the lives of at-risk youth around before they are lost to the adult correctional system.
For years, Wyoming has settled for piecemeal approaches to complex juvenile justice problems. Disturbing reports about increased violence and the use of more physical and mechanical restraints and solitary confinement at the Wyoming Boys’ School in Worland have thrown into relief what’s at stake for the state’s future generations.
It’s a disheartening turn of events for the 108-year-old institution, last stop in the juvenile detention system for those court-ordered there to hopefully change criminal behavior so they can return home.
The Boys’ School is a detention center and reformatory, not a prison. It has three dorms, each housing up to 20 males between 12 and 21 years old. The facility is locked, but boys stay in individual rooms, not cells.
Boys who pose a threat to themselves or others can be held indefinitely in a small isolation room containing only a mattress on the floor and a toilet. Officials say “seclusionary holds” are not used for punishment, but that distinction likely doesn’t matter to a youth who is locked up.
A recent joint WyoFile and Casper Star-Tribune investigative series detailed problems at the Boys’ School previously undisclosed to lawmakers and the public. Washakie County Sheriff’s Office reports confirmed the agency was increasingly dispatched to the school to quell violent incidents in 2021.
Citing state juvenile privacy laws, the Department of Family Services, which oversees the Boys’ School, declined records requests for incident reports detailing events surrounding the 911 calls, even if information is redacted to protect a youth’s identity. The agency is inexplicably allowed to police itself with no outside oversight.
At a September 2021 Joint Judiciary Committee meeting, Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, asked DFS Director Korin Schmidt what happens when allegations of abuse or mistreatment at the Boys’ School are made. Schmidt said the agency handles them as Child Protective Services cases.
“And then we don’t talk about that,” Schmidt matter-of-factly added. “That’s confidential under the statute.”
How does the state benefit from never disclosing to the public – and legislators responsible for crafting juvenile justice laws – the results of such investigations?
Journalists Tennessee Watson and Victoria Eavis interviewed former Boys’ School staff, residents and parents who claimed the lack of oversight is detrimental to the school’s mission to keep everyone safe.
The school’s highly questionable 2016 purchase of a high-backed “restraint chair” with shoulder, lap, wrist and ankle straps that was used 23 times in 2021 is particularly troubling.
Because the Boys’ School is not a mental health facility, it contracts with Worland’s Cloud Peak Counseling Center to provide therapy and sex offender treatment for residents. It had four therapists at the school, but a $300,000 biennial budget cut for mental health services eliminated two positions.
It’s a serious disruption in essential mental health treatment for a vulnerable population. While Boys’ School residents will continue to be evaluated, DFS said only those deemed to have serious mental health illnesses will receive therapy and psychiatric services.
If there was ever a time to restore mental health and juvenile justice funds that have been slashed during the last nine years, this is it, but Gov. Mark Gordon wants half of the state’s nearly $1 billion windfall from higher coal, natural gas and oil prices socked away into savings. Wyoming will have a $3 billion “rainy-day fund” next year, the highest amount ever in the account.
In 2002, the Legislature passed a law requiring the Division of Criminal Investigation to coordinate with courts to compile juvenile justice data and report back to lawmakers every year. But it never happened.
The courts never turned over the data to DCI, the agency didn’t ask for it, and legislators didn’t demand reports. It was a monumental failure, as all three branches of state government dropped the ball.
The Legislature passed a bill this year to create a new reporting system many advocates believe is an important step in the right direction, but DFS has until 2024 to establish rules.
It’s gut-check time for the state on this vital issue. Fortunately, use of restraints and solitary confinement at the Boys’ School declined during fiscal year 2022. But progress will be difficult to maintain without a corresponding influx of funds to expand programs. The goal should be to adequately provide resources to support at-risk youth at the local level, mitigating the need for juvenile detention facilities like the Boys’ School.
The state should also make sure the Boys’ School actually is reformatory by training staff to build a positive culture and providing contracted mental health therapy. That would give juvenile offenders a much better shot at improving their lives.