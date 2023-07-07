Nothing makes me appreciate ambulance service more than waiting for one to arrive. When it does, it’s honoring an unwritten yet essential contract with the public to help us when we need it the most.
On Father’s Day 1979, I was stopped at a busy Cheyenne intersection. The light turned green, I pulled forward and saw an eastbound car speeding up instead of braking.
My poor Datsun was T-boned. It bounced off another car and came to rest on someone’s front lawn. My feet were stuck under the brake pedal, and I couldn’t move.
Unless you were wearing my crushed cowboy boots that day or stuck in traffic behind us, you might not consider responding to the accident as an “essential service.” I assure you it was.
More than 40 years later, though, unlike law enforcement and fire protection, emergency medical services like ambulances are still not considered “essential.” As such, no official entity in Wyoming — no city, town, county or state agency — is obligated to make sure EMS is available in our communities.
In many rural areas, ambulance services have been on life support for years. There’s a long list of reasons: high fixed costs, unstable funding, low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates, a disappearing volunteer workforce and first-responders required to pay for their own training.
The result is a patchwork of ambulance services, operated by hospitals, local governments and private providers under contract. At least 10 ambulance services have closed in the past decade.
The Legislature this year passed a bill to allow a board of county commissioners to form an emergency medical services district and fund ambulance operations. It likely won’t help every community in need because it requires a vote to raise property taxes.
In April, the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee proposed helping local governments pay for ambulance services, instead of giving them another unfunded mandate. On a narrow 7-6 vote, the panel directed the Legislative Service Office to draft a bill to make EMS services “essential.”
An influx of funds, through a new state-backed grant program, would help stabilize services. The move would reduce the huge accessibility gap between urban and rural communities.
At the committee’s June meeting, the Freedom Caucus defeated the proposal, citing the need to know how all the money the state put into the system was spent before authorizing any tax increases.
The state hasn’t directly put any of its own money into EMS. In 2009, the Legislature used $500,000 in tobacco settlement funds to create an EMS Sustainability Trust to assess providers’ needs. Wyoming also put $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward stabilizing EMS agencies and $10 million into starting regional pilot programs.
The use of tobacco money that fell from the sky and one-time federal pandemic aid does not mean we’re wasting state funds. But Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, disingenuously demanded to know “where that money’s gone so that we can make an informed decision.”
The average ambulance staffed by two EMTs to provide basic medical care costs about $525,000 a year to operate. A Governor’s Healthcare Task Force report indicated it may cost much more in rural and frontier regions.
For many years, ambulance providers primarily used volunteers. That labor force is now in increasingly short supply. Individuals want to spend time with their families. And who can afford to work for free?
That leaves paid staff to make the system work 24/7. The Legislature decided to make a difficult situation even harder in 2020 by cutting 30% from the budget of the state’s Office of Emergency Medical Services. Most of the funds were for training and certifying ambulance staff.
This year, lawmakers took $1.4 billion from improved mineral severance tax revenues and federal COVID relief funds and socked both into savings. How do they justify that while leaving ambulance service in limbo?
Has it ever dawned on the Freedom Caucus that no one wants to live where they can’t count on ambulance service? Or that “pro-life” legislators should invest in ways to save lives?
My EMS experience back in ‘79 including a novice “Jaws of Life” operator who couldn’t understand how the tool was keeping my legs pinned inside, causing more pain each time he used it. My heart sank when he plaintively asked a coworker, “What the hell do we do now?”
That’s when an EMT grabbed me by my shoulders and single-handedly pulled me out of the hatchback, minus my boots. I was soon in the hospital, grateful someone grasped the immediacy of the problem and helped me.
That’s the kind of quick response we need today.
We need to listen to fewer MAGA lawmakers and more professionals like Eric Quinney of the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance.
“EMS needs to be an essential service because people have that expectation, and I don’t think that’s ever going away,” Quinney said. “When people dial 911, they want somebody to respond.”
Opposition to the draft bill was the Freedom Caucus saying it doesn’t believe the government owes people anything, even basic emergency medical care. Remember that next Election Day.