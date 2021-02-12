Wyoming has a program that helps keep at-risk youths with their families so they don’t wind up in foster care, jail or psychiatric treatment centers.
It exemplifies something many state lawmakers would consider Equality State values: Keeping families intact while helping them work through their problems. It’s also a fiscally responsible solution, because the alternatives are all more expensive.
Wyoming’s High Fidelity Wraparound program has an excellent track record. Of the 1,000 families the program has served since 2015, 95% of the children have remained in their homes, schools and communities. Providers use a team approach that includes crisis intervention, respite care, safety planning and many other services tailored to a family’s individual needs.
Next month, however, legislators will consider killing the program, which is offered under Medicaid. It’s one of the recommended cuts for the Department of Health, which will take a $135 million hit if the Legislature approves Gov. Mark Gordon’s proposed budget.
Wraparound has a biennial budget of $5.8 million, half of which comes from state funds and half from the federal government. Lawmakers looking to trim the budget should also consider the subsequent costs to the state if at-risk kids and their families don’t receive the help they get from Wraparound.
Because of the traditional methods states use to develop these kinds of programs, children and families may be plugged into systems that are deemed appropriate by the state, but do not actually meet children’s needs.
Wraparound takes a holistic approach. It’s an intervention strategy that supports families and aids them toward their goals through a family care coordinator and others who are professionally and socially involved in their lives.
The National Center for Innovation and Excellence described the program: “Wraparound is not something that you ‘get,’ it’s something that you ‘do.’ It’s not a process, a program or service. These fundamental principles merge with a ‘whatever it takes’ philosophy that embodies an unconditional commitment to team development, family empowerment and outcome-based interventions.”
In other words, Wraparound is a prime example of leveraging a village to raise a child.
The cost per child annually averages less than $15,000. A stay at a psychiatric residential treatment facility, by comparison, costs more than $58,000.
The decision the Legislature must make on Wraparound’s fate shouldn’t just focus on money. It should consider the best method to guarantee the success of children who have complex behavioral health conditions.
In many cases, positive results are achieved by also helping parents and siblings. Wraparound helps mothers and fathers find jobs, apply for Medicaid, obtain food stamps and housing assistance.
Magellan Healthcare manages the statewide Wraparound program, which has about 140 employees, including certified-family care coordinators, family and youth support partners and respite care providers.
Kyla Maestas of Acceptance and Ability in Rock Springs has been one of Wraparound’s providers for six years. “I’ve seen some very positive and amazing outcomes from the work that we do,” she said. “Families are finding their voice; they’re able to advocate in systems that don’t typically listen to them.”
It’s not always possible to determine how much money Wraparound ultimately saves the state, but Maestas provided a good example of the cost benefits.
“My agency alone in the past month has kept eight kids from being placed in protective custody if we hadn’t intervened,” she said. “And because we did intervene, the kids were placed back into the community and stayed in their schools. They didn’t get put into foster care.”
In many areas of the state, the type of psychiatric services needed by at-risk youths are not locally available. Jennifer Gale, a pediatric neuropsychologist in Park City, Utah, has seen dozens of Sweetwater County at-risk youth through Wraparound.
“This program and providers are saving these youth,” Gale wrote in a letter to the Joint Appropriations Committee. “I can’t begin to imagine the level of regression that could occur for these children and their parents without this vital lifeline.”
Maestas is disappointed that the JAC approved cutting all of Wraparound’s funding, which will now be decided by the full Legislature.
“They’re not hearing about the impact we have on our state,” she said. “They’re not hearing about the things that we see: kids Dumpster diving and siphoning gas, kids who don’t have enough food.”
Gale’s message to lawmakers who control Wraparound’s fate? “Basically, it’s simple,” she wrote. “Models of risk and resilience predict that if you cut funding, and as a result, block our most vulnerable youths’ access to critical lifeline support, mental health crises will escalate and the community as a whole will suffer its consequences.”
High Fidelity Wraparound’s funding is a mere one-line item in the state budget bill. Will legislators take the easy way out and rubber stamp what the governor and JAC have recommended, or will they consider how small programs will affect the big picture?
The consequences of ending the program would undoubtedly lead to the state spending more, while potentially placing some of our most vulnerable youth in systems – including jail – that will lead to further harm.
Wraparound is worth saving.