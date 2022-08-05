Who needs a primary election? The Wyoming Republican Party’s insiders look like they’ve already picked the winners and losers.
Voters always have the final say, though, and the GOP’s leadership may not like who they select Aug. 16 to be the party’s nominees for the general election in November.
The party could respond by withholding financial support from the campaigns of any victorious “Republicans in name only,” or RINOs, but handicapping their nominees over ideology doesn’t sound like a really smart political move.
Republican Chairman Frank Eathorne and other party officers and staff actively participated in a July 22 "Save Wyoming" rally in Lander that invited only a single candidate in each race to speak.
Such favoritism toward a candidate in any primary race violates longstanding tradition and even the most rudimentary sense of fair play. If and when material support is involved, it also violates state law: “No political party funds shall be expended directly or indirectly in aid of the nomination of any one person against another person of the same political party running in the primary election.”
I can see disenchanted candidates who weren’t invited doing some digging to find out if any party funds were spent “directly or indirectly” putting it on. Were party officials like Eathorne reimbursed for attending?
The Wyoming GOP censured U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last year and symbolically kicked her out of the state party for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, so it’s no surprise she wasn’t one of the honored guests. The Republican leadership anointed Hageman as Cheney’s successor immediately after she was endorsed by Trump.
Why else would the other three Republican congressional candidates – Anthony Bouchard, Robyn Belinskey and Denton Knapp – not be allowed to make their respective pitches in Lander?
“It ought to be open to all of us is the bottom line,” Knapp told WyoFile. “I believe there was party involvement.”
Bouchard, Knapp and Belinskey are at least as conservative as Hageman. Why are they treated as second-class candidates who don’t deserve to share the stage with her?
The Republican Party is worried about two things, and one of them is that the trio will slice into Hageman’s vote total enough to open the door for a Cheney upset.
If that happens, it makes the GOP’s second fear – a massive party switch by Wyoming Democrats to vote for Cheney – a legitimate concern.
What should worry party leaders is if many of the members they denigrate as RINOs won't play along with the party overlords' plan to bounce Cheney from Congress.
A Casper Star-Tribune poll gives Hageman a 22-point lead over Cheney among likely primary voters. What if more moderate Republicans than expected – who admire the incumbent’s courage to oppose Trump at the risk of losing her job – actually vote?
It’s unlikely all factors that must line up in Cheney’s favor for her to win – strong Democratic turnout, other rivals taking votes away from Hageman and a positive shift in Republicans’ attitudes about Cheney’s opposition to Trump – will coalesce.
But veteran Wyoming newsman Bill Sniffin noted in a recent column that a heavy influx of Democrats switching parties could help determine the winner in at least two important state races.
Sniffin estimated at least 15,000 Democrats and independents may cross over to vote for Cheney. That might not be enough to keep the congresswoman in office.
But Sniffin stressed having so many votes added to the secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction contests could help propel two moderate candidates to victory.
I agree with his assessment, particularly because none of the candidates have run a statewide campaign and their loyalty to Trump is not the central issue in either race, which are both likely to be close.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder is technically an incumbent, but he’s never been elected to any Wyoming office. Gordon appointed the former head of a Cody Christian school as superintendent earlier this year following the resignation of Jillian Balow. Schroeder’s main rival is Megan Degenfelder, who worked for Balow.
Ed Buchanan chose not to run for reelection as secretary of state – he’d rather be a judge – leaving the primary wide open between two current legislators: Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper and Sen. Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne.
Schroeder and Gray lean so far to the right they were naturally on the Save Wyoming rally speakers’ list. Degenfelder and Nethercott – neither of whom could be called RINOs – were on the outside looking in at the party-attended rally.
Gray and Schroeder both fit the mold of candidates Wyoming Republican Party executives would love to see in state office. But if either of the elections don’t turn out that way, the state GOP will again blame Democrats.
However, the real culprit would be Republican leaders whose pillorying of Cheney to please Trump will be what led to so many crossover voters. And that nightmarish scenario for them could even get worse if Democrats and independents are responsible for some conservative losses in legislative races.
So, if you hear “Et tu, Liz?” coming from Republican state headquarters, feel free to chuckle.