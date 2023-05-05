What’s at stake in the Wyoming Republican Party’s election of officers in Jackson Saturday? Just the future of a confounding political organization that is increasingly awful at uniting its members.

The dysfunctional nature of the state GOP is largely the result of leadership by far-right Chairman Frank Eathorne. Eathorne, a Douglas rancher, was elevated to the position in 2017 when the then-chairman unexpectedly resigned. Now he’s running for an unprecedented third full term.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

