More than half of Wyoming’s drug deaths last year involved fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that illicit drug dealers often lace into other drugs. It’s 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Data gathered and distributed by the state about drug overdoses is so limited, many people working to save lives don’t learn about an influx of tainted drugs, or a spike in overdoses like Wyoming experienced in January, until it’s too late to do anything.
We know that now thanks to “Withheld,” WyoFile’s four-part series on the opioid crisis by reporter Madelyn Beck.
In January, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation told legislators law enforcement seized 1,600 “dosage units” of fentanyl in 2020 and nearly 13,500 units in the first three quarters of 2022.
Data shows during the same month, EMS workers responded to a significant spike in suspected overdoses. That critical information wasn’t readily available to the public and many local decision-makers.
Resources to expand Wyoming’s efforts will be available, thanks to $9.4 million in legal settlement funds. Wyoming is putting together a plan to spend funds, with input from the state Department of Health, medical professionals, law enforcement, coroners and behavioral health providers, among others. The state will receive 35% of the money, and 65% will go to city and county governments.
Wyoming shouldn’t put all of the money into one pot and enact a consensus statewide strategy, especially one concocted by the Legislature. I guarantee any such plan would suffer mightily from regional and personal conflicts.
Cities and counties face different challenges and should develop their own sets of solutions, including drug abuse prevention and education in schools. But Beck noted the overall task is considerably harder to achieve locally because “many officials — the people who will decide how to allocate the fresh influx of resources — are working with limited information about overdoses happening in their own communities and how best to combat them.”
That’s why state and local collaborations should be pursued wherever it makes sense, as data collection is improved. The Department of Health, county commissions and city councils could examine ways to mutually benefit, particularly by avoiding duplication of efforts.
One way the Legislature can help is to stop cutting the Office of Emergency Medical Services budget. Lawmakers reduced OEMS’s budget by nearly 30% in 2020 despite EMS being on the front lines of opioid overdoses and mental health crises in Wyoming.
Mental illness and trauma often contribute to substance use disorders. More than 10% of drug overdose deaths in Wyoming between 2018 and 2022 are believed to be suicides.
Regional long-term behavioral health facilities and substance abuse disorder treatment should be at the top of counties’ priorities for spending opioid settlement money. The days of sustained energy industry “booms” are long gone, and the Legislature routinely cuts funding for both when mineral severance tax revenues decline.
It would be helpful if EMS data differentiated between fatal and nonfatal drug overdoses, but to learn specifically about deaths, one must query the state’s 23 county coroners. That information, however, not only pairs imperfectly with the EMS numbers, it’s also inconsistent from county to county because there isn’t a uniform way coroners collect overdose death data. Toxicology reports that help medical practitioners determine the cause of a death can take weeks to complete.
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps told Beck that adoption of a uniform statewide system may require legislation, which is probably the only way it will get done.
As dangerous as opioids are, there are non-opioids even more lethal that are being mixed into fentanyl, methamphetamine and other street drugs to enhance their effects.
Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a horse tranquilizer used by veterinarians. Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta, a University of North Carolina researcher, told NPR that state and federal agencies lack the capacity to identify and track new drug threats in real time.
“We only find out what’s in the street drug supply when it’s too late, when people are either dead or arrested,” Dasgupta said.
Xylazine can cause prolonged unconsciousness and terrible flesh wounds that may require amputation. One person with an opioid addiction told NPR the chemical “just eats your skin away and leaves a hole, and then it leaves a scar.”
For Wyoming, which is still lacking in developing fentanyl data, the emergence of xylazine represents a huge challenge. Drug dealers who leave death and destruction in their wake are often several steps ahead of the government.
I’m scared that so many people will risk their health and lives by taking substances that are far more powerful than heroin, methamphetamine or morphine. It’s one of the prime reasons why the public needs good data about the opioid crisis.
Funds from major pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers of fentanyl-based painkillers must be spent to provide adequate mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and to fund public education, law enforcement, medical care and other services.
Do it in the name of the 110,000 Americans who died in 2022 due to opioid addictions, in the hope far fewer will join them in the years ahead.