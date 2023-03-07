On March 3, the Wyoming Legislature gaveled out the end of the 67th general session. The work your elected officials achieved was remarkable.

As the leaders of the House and Senate chambers, it is our privilege to report out the accomplishments of this body’s work, which are strengthening the future of Wyoming, starting with strong investments in education.

Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is the president of the Wyoming Senate and has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 2011.

Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, is the Speaker of the House and has served In the Legislature since 2013.

