Steve Dykstra is a psychologist with over 25 years of experience serving some of the most challenging mental health cases involving children. Through his work, he has come to recognize the role of reading difficulties in the complex stories of the children and families he serves. Dykstra is particularly interested in the failure of most universities and schools of education to properly teach the known science of reading, and how that impacts school systems and, ultimately, children. He believes that we must always favor the best interests of children over the feelings and preferences of adults.