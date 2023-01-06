In the fiscal year that ended this September, people from around the world chose us. At some 970,000 naturalizations, it was the third-highest year on record for immigrants becoming American citizens.

This is a testament to the staying power of the American idea of a culture of cultures, the story that anyone from anywhere can still have as much of a say as all others. This is, to some extent, a myth, more aspirational than a true mirror, but within every myth, there’s a foundation of truth, and despite the imperfections, this has kept being a country of immigrants.

