The date may only have been Jan. 2, but Monday Night Football may turn out to be the most excruciating hour of broadcast television Americans will see all year.

The fault did not lie with the ESPN broadcasters, who did their best to harness their own emotions and fill an hour of airtime following the on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin whose heart reportedly stopped, and who received CPR on the field, following a tackle during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus