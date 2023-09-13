Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes a break outside of Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium near Moran in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

 Amber Baesler - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two essential questions are facing the U.S. economy right now: whether the Federal Reserve’s next change in its policy rate will be a cut or an increase, and whether the central bank’s inflation target of 2% needs to change. Give Fed Chairman Jerome Powell credit for being forthright in addressing each in a recent speech.

On the first question, he said it’s too soon to say, but left no doubt that further increases will follow if necessary. On the second, he said no: His commitment to the existing target, much in question among academic economists these days, was firm. He’s exactly right on both counts.

