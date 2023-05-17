OPED-GAS-STOVES-EDITORIAL-GET

A burner on a stove emits blue flames from natural gas on Sept. 21, 2005, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

 Tim Boyle/Getty Images/TNS

You aren’t crazy if they really are out to get your gas stove.

Earlier this month, Democrats in New York passed a budget limiting the use of natural gas in new construction. Natural gas hookups won’t be allowed in most construction projects, including homes. That means no natural gas appliances, such as stoves and dryers. Buildings will have to install electric heating. There are some exceptions, including for restaurants, hospitals and large industrial buildings.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus