OPED-SENATE-TUBERVILLE-MILITARY-EDITORIAL-GET

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, left, shakes hands and congratulates Capt. Kristen Griest, right, during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Army’s Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia on Aug. 21, 2015. Capt. Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver are the first women ever to successfully complete the U.S. Army’s Ranger School.

 Jessica McGowan/Getty Images/TNS

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking and most senior commander in the nation’s armed forces, is scheduled to retire at the end of the month. What happens then is anyone’s guess.

That’s because football-coach-turned-U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville shamefully continues to erode military leadership and compromise national security by blocking the promotions of hundreds of service members — including those at the top of the command structure — from action in the Senate.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus