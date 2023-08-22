OPED-KAN-NEWSPAPER-RAID-EDITORIAL-KC

Residents left flowers outside the Marion County Record in central Kansas in remembrance of co-owner Joan Meyer, who died a day after police raided the newsroom.

The police raid of a small-town weekly newspaper in the Midwest — an indefensible and probably illegal assault on the free press — sparked global condemnation, as it should. The authoritarian operation underscored why fearless local journalism remains foundational to open government and a healthy democracy.

Police in Marion, Kansas, seized computers, cellphones and other materials at the Marion County Record’s office and the owner-publisher’s home. The raid so disturbed the newspaper’s 98-year-old matriarch, Joan Meyer, that it likely contributed to her death the next day.

