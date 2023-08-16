'Ghost guns'

A 9mm pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in Washington last week. Such home-built weapons and/or modifications are knows as “ghost guns.”

 Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Ghost guns aren’t yet one of America’s biggest threats to life and limb — handguns, and especially illegal handguns, are a bigger menace by far — but the country would be inviting bloodshed to wait until they climb the grim charts to try to contain their pernicious spread.

This is why we’ve praised state Attorney General Tish James for doggedly pursuing those who illegally ship parts to build such firearms to New York, and why President Joe Biden was wise last year to direct the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to better police the ready-to-assemble weapons.

