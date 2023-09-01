Not putting up with the defendant’s lawyers’ garbage, Washington Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan set Donald Trump’s trial for trying to steal the 2020 election to begin on March 4.

Trump’s attorneys had argued for a date in April, not a month later, but 25 months later, in 2026. Trump’s legal team didn’t flag a particular day to counter Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request for a Jan. 2 commencement, so assume they would have been satisfied with April 1, 2026. But Chutkan wasn’t fooled.

