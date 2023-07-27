Ammon Bundy Defamation Verdict

Ammon Bundy glances toward the prosecution table during a pause in his trial to clarify a line of questioning with the jury dismissed in Ada County Magistrate Judge Kim Dale’s courtroom on March 15, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. A jury on Monday, July 24, 2023, awarded an Idaho hospital more than $50 million in damages in a defamation case the institution brought against far-right activist Ammon Bundy and others.

An Ada County Jury has decided how Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez and associated companies should be held accountable.

On Monday evening, the jury returned a judgment of over $52 million in combined compensatory and punitive damages in the defamation suit launched by St. Luke’s Health System.

