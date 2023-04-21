OPED-GUNCONTROL-EDITORIAL-GET

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listens during a select committee meeting investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol at Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill Oct. 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served Illinois’ 11th Congressional District and later the 16th from 2011 to early this year, is one of the Republican Party’s most significant truth tellers. Kinzinger is now a political commentator.

In his blistering farewell address to Congress in December, Kinzinger said: “Where Republicans once believed that limited government meant lower taxes and more autonomy, today, limited government means inciting violence against government officials.”

