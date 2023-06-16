The late American satirist P.J. O’Rourke once cracked that “Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.” The $32 trillion national debt is one testament to the accuracy of his observation. The billions and billions of dollars that Washington squandered during the pandemic is yet another.

The Associated Press on Monday unveiled the results of an investigation headlined “The Great Grift,” cataloging how the federal government got ripped off in its effort to mitigate the economic carnage of COVID-19. The fraud was so widespread that it might be another two years before federal accountants can tally an accurate total. For now, however, the wire service report pegs the figure at about $420 billion — or 10% of the $4.2 trillion the government spent on pandemic relief.

