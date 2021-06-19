Wyoming lost a true friend with the passing of Foster Friess on May 27. He may have become most widely known as a conservative Republican and Wyoming gubernatorial candidate, but more importantly, we should recognize how his humanitarian influence and philanthropic endowments will continue to benefit people in this state, across America, and in many places around the world.
His wife, Lynn, their large family, legions of friends and benefactors will see to that, simply by following his example, in ways large and small.
As a young man, Foster may not have seen that coming. A Wisconsin native, he did well in school and at sports, studied business in college, married, served in the Army for a few years, left the reserves with the rank of captain in 1974, and with a few hundred bucks, founded Friess Associates to plunge full-time into the esoteric world of finance and investing. But unlike so many who go this route, he showed an uncanny knack, too consistent to be dismissed as luck, for picking winning prospects. He quickly became very wealthy.
We can safely say that most would have been deeply satisfied with that, while also recognizing that “self-made” men are seldom God-fearing. Exceptional worldly achievements prove more apt to stimulate the essential depravities of human nature than to counter them.
At this point, Foster Friess was self-admittedly a man in this mold. He had a rare gift for making money that seemed to come from nowhere. And though he would eventually be named by knowledgeable commentators as “among the top 10 investors of all time,” it did not make him content.
As Foster later explained, he became weary of the burden of always trying to be in control of such an astonishing life. He inevitably experienced what is often called a “catastrophic conversion,” and was born again as a disciple of Jesus Christ. Foster didn’t stop making money, but he knew where his gift came from and counted it as God’s money and not his own. This enabled him to expand his canny instincts about financial prospects to encompass the cultivation of “human capital.”
Toward that end, Foster and Lynn have invested an enormous fortune (over $500 million to date) into people and philanthropic ventures of endless variety, many of which can be explored by visiting the website of fostersoutriders.com.
Mrs. Edmonds and I first got to know the Friess family back in the late 2000s, when Mrs. Edmonds was director of the Wyoming Association of Charter Schools. We had made our way up to Jackson to attend a national gathering of charter school advocates, and it did not look very promising at first. The most high-profile people there were extremely liberal politicians from squalid northeastern cities with security goons in tow. But they were supportive of charter schools as solutions to the failures of public education in minority communities, and Foster recognized their common ground. This was one of his specialties: bringing politically opposed people together for mutual benefit – especially where it could benefit disadvantaged youth.
This is not an easy thing to pull off, but Foster was a natural at it, and when a visiting single mother mentioned the $15,000 it would cost to find an alternative for her child to avoid another year in failing public school, Foster wrote her a check on the spot with great glee. His son, Steve, turned to us approvingly, but somewhat chagrined: “That’s my dad,” he explained.
Above all, Foster possessed a spring-loaded sense of humor, which sometimes got him in trouble (I can relate.) And it usually took you by surprise. Last September, when Mrs. Edmonds needed to spend several days in Jackson for both her employer in the policy world and as a volunteer on the Board of Jackson Hole Classical Academy, we were invited to stay at Lynn and Foster’s place. Unsurprisingly, in their architecture, artworks and books, they showcased their love of the American West and its people, landscapes, wildlife and natural history.
I was especially interested in Foster’s study. It was a modest-sized room crammed with books, photos of him with various powerful and influential figures, more books and a desk completely covered with family photos. But what, might you imagine, did the great man choose to place above his mantelpiece as a constant reminder to himself and all who entered and reflected there about his essential identity?
A stuffed polar bear?
An aristocratic oil painting of himself?
Some ancient crest, award or point of worldly pride?
No. It was the curly head of a bored-looking Hereford steer, staring out over the books and memorabilia.
Huh?
Then it all made sense when I noticed a framed photograph to the side, masterfully staged. Here was an unsympathetic lawman writing in his pad, an exasperated rancher, and, beside them, Foster Friess in blaze orange, sheepishly cradling his rifle. The caption read: Mistakes Will Happen.
Godspeed, Foster.