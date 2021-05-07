Let’s face it, elected officials don’t always get it right. But when they do, it’s marvelous to see. And see we did this past week when Jillian Balow, Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction, got it exactly right by speaking out against President Biden’s campaign to push Critical Race Theory into our schools.
What is Critical Race Theory? In a nutshell (with emphasis on the nut), CRT is just one more of the post-modern iterations of totalitarian Marxist social theory that are perpetually being minted and rebranded by left-liberal thinkers and activists every time their preceding social engineering schemes are upended by direct exposure to logic and reality.
Marx posited human society as being comprised of two classes: oppressors and oppressed, locked in a bitter struggle for supremacy. This came to be known as “Critical Theory” and chiefly manifested itself as an attack on Western institutions and norms, with the aim of completely replacing them with communism. This later combined with relativistic post-modern musings and evolved into “Critical Legal Theory,” which taught thinkers and activists to “deconstruct” the concept of objective truth and other things of traditional value for maximum disruptive political utility.
With the fall of the Soviet Empire, this laughably esoteric Marxian project of transposing the roles of the oppressors and oppressed rebranded itself as “Critical Race Theory” and has seen remarkable practical success in undermining the foundations of Western civilization and American society, in particular, which CRT teaches as being inherently and systemically racist – or, more specifically, “white supremacist.” Thus, unlike the civil rights movement of the 1960s, which sought to minimize the influence race had on social relations, the CRT movement demands that everything depends on race.
Marx’s “class consciousness” is now “race consciousness,” in which all things of the oppressor class are manifestations of “whiteness” that can never be reformed or cured, but only eliminated and replaced with permanent “wokeness.” Among the primary goals of education, in this view, is to reframe American history through the lens of race above all else. The now infamous “1619 Project” is designed and pushed to discredit the founding persons, documents, principles and values of the United States to make way for a communist, race-based regime of racial recrimination and retribution.
This makes about as much sense as God sending a person to hell because one of their ancestors was a militant atheist. Fortunately, God doesn’t work that way – but now the U.S. government fully intends to, thanks to President Biden. He has embraced the concept of “equity,” which directs the full coercive powers of federal law to focus on preferential treatment of some groups over others simply on the basis of skin color. COVID relief and farm subsidies are just the beginning. Educational standards are being dumbed-down on a racial basis, as well, to the point of math, science and proper English grammar are being denounced as racist, along with politeness, logic, hard work, self-reliance and family cohesion.
And if it isn’t bad enough, the Democrat-run White House is pushing CRT nationwide through incentives by giving more funding to schools that teach it. It’s already arrived in Laramie County through a “free” survey which the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center (WEEAC), out of Metropolitan State University of Denver, is pushing on our public-school students – a survey that no parent or school board member has actually seen because the questions are “proprietary.”
But one good perusal through the WEEAC website offers the flavor of what is being thrown at our students. It’s time we all started taking a much closer look at what our elected school boards are doing and demand answers. For those looking for an alternative to CRT, check out the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) at fairforall.org. This would be the proper path forward.
But don’t stop at monitoring your local teachers, schools and school boards for eruptions of CRT. Monitor colleges and universities, as well, where most of this stuff incubates. For instance, the website criticalrace.org was founded by a Cornell law professor to keep tabs on these institutions at the national level. (According to this site, the University of Wyoming does not presently have specific requirements, but does admit to allowing individual colleges to “take initiatives to teach critical race theory.”) Might want to keep an eye on that.
Just remember, in the bizarro world of CRT, all of its key terms must be understood to mean their opposite. Thus, “anti-racism” actually means overt acts based on race prejudice, while “equity” actually means treating people differently to achieve different outcomes. Just listen to America’s most influential CRT theorist, Ibram X. Kendi: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”
Kind of says it all. Not only is CRT nuts, it’ll never stop. Unless we stop it.