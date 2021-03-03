Wyoming’s farming and ranching families have a proud legacy of providing food for this country. Our history is open lands filled with grazing livestock and ranchers working hard to provide for Wyoming and their families. But as any rancher knows, it can be a fickle industry, and is only for those as tough as the Wyoming landscape.
Wyoming’s climate is not for the faint of heart. Our ranches have dealt with the adverse effects of wind for generations – hay being blown away as livestock are fed, fence lines leaning and the loss of precious topsoil. As with any industry, those who thrive can differentiate themselves and take advantage of their opportunities. We jumped at the chance to take the wind that has been a detriment to our property and livelihood and turn it into a positive for our families.