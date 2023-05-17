Ann Erdmann

I understand that our national debt is a problem. The World Population Review estimates that debt more than 77% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a cause for some concern.

In December 2020, dealing with COVID-19 relief, U.S. debt was 128% of GDP, but had dropped back to 107% by 2023. Japan is at 266% (you read that right); France, 98.1%; Great Britain, 85.4%; and Germany, 59.8% (and college is free).

Ann Erdmann is the group leader for RESULTS Cheyenne, a grassroots movement of people advocating for policies that will bring an end to poverty. Email: annerdmann291@gmail.com.

