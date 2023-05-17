I understand that our national debt is a problem. The World Population Review estimates that debt more than 77% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a cause for some concern.
In December 2020, dealing with COVID-19 relief, U.S. debt was 128% of GDP, but had dropped back to 107% by 2023. Japan is at 266% (you read that right); France, 98.1%; Great Britain, 85.4%; and Germany, 59.8% (and college is free).
Some of our leaders cry that we have to cut our spending — especially that for the most vulnerable members of our society — SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, etc. And they don’t even want to pay what we already owe unless we quit caring about those who struggle.
I remember the image of a lady at a Tea Party rally all those years ago, holding a sign saying, “Don’t touch my Medicare.” Apparently, even someone as conservative as most Tea Party members understood then that spending isn’t the problem.
Let’s take a look at spending as a percentage of GDP (which generally continues to grow). In 1969, federal outlays were under 20% of GDP; by 1989, just over 20%; back under 20% until expenditures rose to nearly 25% in response to the recession of 2008, then dropped back to about 20% until the tax cuts of 2018 and COVID spending, when federal spending reached just over 30% of GDP in 2020, then dropped quickly back to 25% and continues to drop.
So where is the debt coming from, if spending is such a modest part of our GDP? How about a parable?
A family lived well on a good income. They ate well, went to the movies sometimes, even traveled on vacations. Then, their household got a raise. “Wow,” Mom and Dad said. “Let’s buy a new car.” So they did, though that purchase ate up their new income and then some.
Then another raise came along, and they decided to buy a bigger house, even though it pushed their finances a little harder. They had worked hard and deserved some benefit, they figured. Anticipating another raise, they decided it was time to join the country club like other people in their new neighborhood, which pinched the finances tighter yet, so they started putting their groceries on the credit card.
Of course, the debt and interest started piling up, since they weren’t paying as they went. But they needed the right clothes to wear to the country club and to eat at the restaurants they preferred. Groceries were still covered by the credit card, and they could add their utility bills to the card, as well.
Suddenly, they realized they couldn’t even cover the minimum payments on those basic expenses, so they decided the kids should eat less. They could turn down the thermostat while the parents were at work or the country club. They could limit the kids’ showers to twice a week. The kids could get jobs to pay for their lunches at school, buy clothes (if they really needed them) at second-hand stores and drop out of their extracurricular activities. The kids were healthy and didn’t need health insurance.
The problem, as the parents saw it, was that they were spending too much on the kids.
Now, like these parents, some of our leaders refuse to pay the debt without making sure the most vulnerable are hit the hardest. Yes, the debt needs to be addressed, but not by taking food out of the mouths of children or letting our parents go without medical care and heat in their homes while corporations and billionaires earn more and more.
And refusing to pay what we already owe will only make the problem worse for everybody.
Tell Congress that they are looking at the wrong people to deal with our national debt.
Ann Erdmann is the group leader for RESULTS Cheyenne, a grassroots movement of people advocating for policies that will bring an end to poverty. Email: annerdmann291@gmail.com.