I know the Constitution’s Second Amendment seems to be the favorite amendment for a lot of people right now. Along with the 19th Amendment, ensuring my right to vote, the First Amendment stirs my passion – especially the clause that keeps the government from passing laws based on a belief (even a majority belief) in what God or gods ordain.
On the other hand, I am equally passionate that our personal religious faith should inform our political beliefs and actions.
As a Methodist, I hear John Wesley saying, “One reason the rich, in general, have so little sympathy for the poor is because they so seldom visit them. Hence ... one part of the world does not know what the other suffers. Many of them do not know because they do not care to know; they keep out of the way of knowing it ...”
Mostly, our society is not set up to make “visiting the poor” a real possibility in the way Wesley meant it. But the attitudes of the more comfortable parts of our society have changed little since Wesley’s time. They hadn’t changed a hundred years later when Charles Dickens wrote works like “Oliver Twist.” People who were not impoverished saw poverty as some kind of saintly virtue (for other people) or a sign of sloth. Anecdotes of such sloth led to “work requirements” in the form of slavery in workhouses where, like Oliver Twist, families were separated, people were starved, large numbers died of epidemics that raced through wretched living conditions, but at least they didn’t sleep or beg or die in full view of “better” people.
Today, we drive past derelict trailer courts or through ramshackle neighborhoods and think, “How can anyone live like that?” To our shame, we make the leap to believing that, because our homes are better, we are better. Everything from ads on TV to argument in Congress encourages us to measure human worth in terms of worldly well-being. And we are encouraged to believe that, if people are in need, helping them leads them to remain in need.
That is the argument Congress uses for not extending the expansion and refundability of the Child Tax Credit (CTC).
We know that people in our community experience food insecurity. People of faith and others donate generously to food drives or even serve in “soup kitchens” and think themselves virtuous for doing so. But when a change in tax policy reduces childhood food insecurity by at least 40%, we complain that just giving people the money to feed their families makes them lazy. How can we square those two attitudes? I don’t get it.
Data shows that the bulk of the monthly CTC payments in the last part of 2021 were spent on food, housing, clothing, child care, health care and education – as well as transportation expenses for getting to and from jobs. The National Bureau of Economic Research has concluded that parents did not quit work as a result of those monthly payments.
And data also shows that food insecurity and other indicators of poverty bumped up sharply in January with the end of the monthly CTC payments.
Did you know that infant care in a licensed center in Wyoming, the cheapest in the country, costs more than tuition at the University of Wyoming or any of the community colleges? It is a third of the average income for a single mother in the state. If you add a toddler, she could easily pay two-thirds of her income in order to be able to work. The remaining third is all she has to feed, clothe and house her family. The same is true for a married couple with two children earning at the bottom of the income ladder. That is just craziness!
Since these people probably don’t earn enough to pay income tax, they don’t get any benefit at all from the CTC now that it has reverted to a credit against taxes, instead of a monthly, fully refundable payment. On the other hand, couples earning up to $400,000 adjusted gross income get at least partial credit.
Wesley also says, “... I account him a rich man who has food and raiment for himself and his family without running into debt.” Beyond that, including spending on expensive clothing and accumulation of property, he calls theft.
At the height of the pandemic, we talked about learning who the truly essential workers are. Now we complain about paying them a living wage – or even helping them raise their children by a change in tax policy – for fear our fast food prices will go up or, for a few of us, our taxes might go up. We would, of course, still be able to feed and clothe and house our families, even if those things happened.
I live a very comfortable life, one that would outrage John Wesley for its excess. But my faith calls on me to ensure that others can provide food and clothing and housing for their families without running into debt.
The hard economics say it can be done. When my faith and the facts coincide so clearly, I call on Congress to act – not in defiance of the First Amendment, but as a matter of good government. I ask you to join me. Make expansion and full refundability of the Child Tax Credit permanent.