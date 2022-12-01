Good grief, it’s tax time! Not time to file just yet, and I’m not talking about making those end-of-year donations in hopes of getting some tax benefit for being a decent person.

No, it’s tax time for Congress. Congress must act before the end of the year to extend tax breaks for embattled corporations to help them survive their record profits.

Ann Erdmann is the group leader for RESULTS Cheyenne, a grassroots movement of people advocating for policies that will bring an end to poverty. Email: annerdmann291@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus