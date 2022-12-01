Good grief, it’s tax time! Not time to file just yet, and I’m not talking about making those end-of-year donations in hopes of getting some tax benefit for being a decent person.
No, it’s tax time for Congress. Congress must act before the end of the year to extend tax breaks for embattled corporations to help them survive their record profits.
Of course, most of us are struggling with higher costs for food, fuel, heating and so on. But Congress doesn’t seem as concerned with that now that the election is (almost) over. Some of them say they will make sure families keep more of their hard-earned dollars in their own pockets. But they actually threaten to ensure that a lot of the hardest working families don’t even have enough to guarantee food on the table. If you don’t earn enough to pay hefty taxes, Congress probably won’t be looking at anything in tax policy to help you and your children.
Or maybe they will be.
The COVID-19 relief packages expanded the Child Tax Credit (CTC) to make it fully refundable, meaning that even if you didn’t earn enough to owe taxes, you could receive the full amount of CTC as a tax refund. It put money directly into the pockets of lower-income families. And it wasn’t a one-time windfall; the credits were spread out as monthly payments to help with budgeting for recurring needs like food and rent.
Research by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities found that is exactly what happened. Ninety-one percent of the households used the monthly payments on things like food, utilities, rent or mortgage payments, clothing or education costs. Significant percentages used the income for vehicle payments and child care. Food insecurity fell significantly during the months of expanded, fully refundable CTC payments, and the workforce grew.
Then, in January 2022, the payments stopped. Food insecurity across the country jumped. Large numbers of people dropped out of the workforce because they couldn’t afford to go to work – often because they needed child care or couldn’t afford transportation just to get to work.
For households (many headed by single mothers) earning less than $10,000 a year, 54% said the loss of that tax rebate made it much harder to meet monthly needs. Even among families earning between $50,000 and $75,000, 18% found it significantly harder to meet monthly needs, and another 28% found it somewhat more difficult.
The benefit extended to households making as much as $400,000, so it wasn’t exactly charity! It just meant that higher-earning families would get a credit on taxes they might owe and receive a refund of any excess beyond their tax liability. They probably weren’t experiencing food insecurity, but kids can be expensive. Who knows?
Congress often wails about the cost of such programs. And yet they will make sure the corporations keep the tax breaks for their record profits. And much of those profits are coming from you and me and the pockets of other households that are having to pinch pennies or actually suffering from unmet basic needs.
Asking those who could afford more to pay more in taxes built our middle class and fueled the economic expansion that gave us the ability to build highways and grow a public education system that was the envy of the world. We understood that investment is different from cost, and that those who invest more will reap greater dividends. We seem to have forgotten; and bridges collapse and public schools struggle and increasing numbers of households aren’t sure they will have enough to eat or a place to live.
When you make a donation to a food bank or volunteer in a “soup kitchen” at this season of giving, look at the families you help. Do you think to yourself, “Look at these lazy people. They don’t deserve my time or the food I give them. It isn’t my problem if their kids are hungry.” I bet you don’t. So do something that will help parents have food for their children on their own tables all year long.
If you want to invest in the families you see, contact Sens. Barrasso and Lummis and Rep. Cheney, and tell them to invest in our children now through permanent expansion and full refundability of CTC. Tell them to stand with those in Congress who have sworn not to vote for a tax package that doesn’t recognize the need to invest in our future.