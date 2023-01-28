I am a volunteer with RESULTS, a grass-roots organization that works to bring an end to poverty globally and in the U.S. by advocating on policies that affect health, education and economic opportunity. My personal emphasis is on global policies, but what I have learned in that work bears heavily on Wyoming’s Medicaid debate.
Just days after our legislature’s first refusal to expand Medicaid, clinics and hospitals around the state closed or cut services. With our small, scattered population, there simply weren’t enough privately insured people to continue support for a variety of services. That meant that even those with insurance no longer had access to a full range of health care services. Small hospitals simply can’t afford to have expensive resources for use a couple of times a year with no guarantee that there will be payment, even when they are needed.
With limited health care availability for potential employees, businesses are more reluctant to move to an area. Businesses need healthy employees!
You can see it isn’t just a matter of ending individual poverty by providing health care for people; it is a matter of building healthy communities that can support growing economies to provide the opportunities for all of us. Medicaid expansion is an investment in our state’s economy.
I have been baffled by our legislature’s failure to understand that. Even if one believes people are poor through their own fault, it is better for us all if health-care services are supported throughout the state.
What about the extension of time for maternal eligibility for Medicaid?
In my work on the global issues of maternal and child health, I have learned the critical role played by the first thousand days of a child’s life (from conception to age 3) in laying the groundwork for a successful, productive life. During those earliest days, maternal and child health are bonded. A baby’s health depends on its mother’s health.
Mothers will neglect themselves to ensure the well-being of their children, especially if the cost of a doctor visit for her could mean less food or loss of housing for the child. Moms will struggle with an illness that could keep them from going to work to support the child or being able to provide the proper care at home. If the mother experiences postpartum depression, it usually appears soon after the baby is born. But recognition may take longer, and the need for care may extend well beyond the current time limit for maternal eligibility for Medicaid.
Even as our legislature has focused on protecting the baby during the first nine months of those thousand days, it seems foolish to neglect caring for the mother as part of supporting the child for one more segment of that period. Again, it is an investment in the future of our state to start every one of its citizens on a healthy life.
Polls suggest that most Wyoming voters understand all of this. Right now, our legislators don’t seem to get it. Call the Legislative Service Office at 307-777-7881 to leave a message for your legislators or go to wyoleg.gov to locate their email addresses and let them hear from you.
Ann Erdmann is the group leader for RESULTS Cheyenne, a grassroots movement of people advocating for policies that will bring an end to poverty. Email: annerdmann291@gmail.com.