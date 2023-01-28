Ann Erdmann

Ann Erdmann

I am a volunteer with RESULTS, a grass-roots organization that works to bring an end to poverty globally and in the U.S. by advocating on policies that affect health, education and economic opportunity. My personal emphasis is on global policies, but what I have learned in that work bears heavily on Wyoming’s Medicaid debate.

Just days after our legislature’s first refusal to expand Medicaid, clinics and hospitals around the state closed or cut services. With our small, scattered population, there simply weren’t enough privately insured people to continue support for a variety of services. That meant that even those with insurance no longer had access to a full range of health care services. Small hospitals simply can’t afford to have expensive resources for use a couple of times a year with no guarantee that there will be payment, even when they are needed.

Ann Erdmann is the group leader for RESULTS Cheyenne, a grassroots movement of people advocating for policies that will bring an end to poverty. Email: annerdmann291@gmail.com.

