Jake Steinfeld

Today, more than ever, our children are struggling with their mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but the issue needs to be recognized all year long. We simply can’t ignore the problem any longer. Between mass shootings, the pandemic and social media, our children are suffering.

COVID-19 alone has increased rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicidal ideation. In addition, since April 2020, children’s mental health-related emergency department visits have risen dramatically for school-aged children and adolescents. And, according to the Child Mind Institute, “evidence is mounting that there is a link between social media and depression. In several studies, teenage and young adult users who spend the most time on Instagram, Facebook and other platforms were shown to have a substantially (from 13% to 66%) higher rate of reported depression than those who spent the least time.”

Jake Steinfeld serves as chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, whose sole mission is to provide DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to elementary and middle schools throughout the United States. To learn more about the DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign, visit natgovfit.org.

