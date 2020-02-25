Reading is the foundation upon which all educational programs are built. Literacy greatly influences opportunities and outcomes, as it is a key factor in the pathway to success. As such, the most important professional assignment an educator can complete is teaching their students to read effectively.
In 2016, we began questioning the effectiveness of the approach we were utilizing to address literacy instruction for struggling readers. We thought we were offering an intervention that would help struggling readers in both general education and special education, but despite increased instructional time, intense focus, and fidelity to what we thought was a good intervention program, reading skills of some students stagnated or even regressed.
Editor’s note: The following column is part of our ongoing biweekly series about the importance of science-based reading instruction for children in grades K-3, coordinated by the founders of the local nonprofit WYLit.
Kay Fabricus is a District Facilitator for Fremont County School District 25. She is board certified with the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, holds certification from the Center for Effective Reading Instruction as a Structured Literacy Dyslexia Interventionist and is an associate member of the Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators. She can be reached at kfabricus@fremont25.org.
Jen Huelskamp is a speech-language pathologist for Fremont County School District 25. She is certified through the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, holds certification from the Center for Effective Reading Instruction as a Structured Literacy Dyslexia Interventionist and is an associate member of the Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators. She can be reached at jhuelskamp@fremont25.org.