The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that more than 9 million American citizens do not take all of their prescribed medicines because they can’t afford them. Persons with disabilities are particularly hard hit: 20% of those patients ration or skip their prescribed drugs because of high costs.
The RAND Corporation recently found that drug prices in the United States were 2.56 times higher than prices in 32 comparable countries, with brand-name drugs averaging 3.44 times higher.
The eight biggest domestic pharmaceutical companies — AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer — earned a combined $110 billion in profits in 2022. Yet some of these same companies are now suing the federal government because the Biden administration — wait for it — dares to try to engage negotiations over drug prices.
Isn’t arms-length negotiation between buyers and sellers a bedrock principle of the free market? What is going on here?
It turns out that Big Pharma’s lobbying efforts have failed. For once, citizen outrage won out over big money, and big money is angry. Lawsuits are big money’s last resort when lobbying fails.
When Congress enacted Part D of the Medicare program in 2003 to allow Medicare to cover the cost of prescription drugs, Big Pharma’s lobbyists went to work. The Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 prohibited Medicare from negotiating with drug companies over the price of the drugs that would be covered by Part D. As a result, drug companies were free to set their prices at exorbitant levels compared to sales of the same drugs in other countries, accounting, in part, for their huge profit margins.
But a public backlash against this rule caught up to them, and Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 finally repealed the ban on negotiations, albeit with some limitations. Big Pharma’s frivolous lawsuits seeking to preserve that ban quickly followed.
We should certainly applaud the beginning of negotiations over drug prices, but there is so much more to do. The nonpartisan group Open Secrets estimated that pharmaceutical companies spent $372 million on lobbying efforts in 2022 alone (not an irrational sum to protect $110 billion in profits), more than any other industry.
The 20-year ban on negotiating drug prices has already cost American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars in outrageously expensive drugs. How have lobbying efforts by other industries affected public policy in favor of special interests? It is hard to know, given the current state of federal law, which gives corporations the same rights of political speech as ordinary humans.
But that is a problem that we can solve. Corporations and big money interests should not be allowed to drown out the voices of ordinary citizens who cannot afford to spend millions of dollars in order to get the attention of their elected officials.
The solution is an amendment to the United States Constitution that gives both Congress and state legislators the power to impose reasonable restrictions on how much money special-interest groups may spend on political speech. Such an amendment would level the playing field so that ordinary citizens, whose voices our elected representatives should be listening to the most, have a fair chance of getting their voices heard. A constitutional amendment is necessary because the United States Supreme Court, which has recently elevated corporate speech rights, cannot ignore the collective voice of the citizens, clearly expressed.
Sure. Amending the Constitution is very hard to do, as it should be. The only amendments which have a chance are those with broad bipartisan support. But according to every scientific poll taken on the issue, more than 75% of American citizens, regardless of political affiliation, think that their voices are not being heard because big money is drowning them out. This is exactly the kind of amendment that can, and should, be ratified.
According to the nonpartisan advocacy group American Promise, 22 states (including “red” states like Montana and West Virginia) have already called on Congress to propose an amendment to the United States Constitution to allow for reasonable limitations on corporate or other “dark money” spending in political campaigns. Its goal is to get 38 states — the number of states that would be needed to ratify any amendment to the Constitution — to pass similar resolutions. On Aug. 24, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee of the Wyoming Legislature endorsed a resolution to join those 22 other states in requesting that Congress propose an amendment.
Sept. 17 is Constitution and Citizenship Day in the United States. Let’s all celebrate that day by encouraging our legislators to support the political expenditures resolution approved by the Joint Corporations Committee, and to approve it next February, when the Legislature reconvenes.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters