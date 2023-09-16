Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that more than 9 million American citizens do not take all of their prescribed medicines because they can’t afford them. Persons with disabilities are particularly hard hit: 20% of those patients ration or skip their prescribed drugs because of high costs.

The RAND Corporation recently found that drug prices in the United States were 2.56 times higher than prices in 32 comparable countries, with brand-name drugs averaging 3.44 times higher.

Rep. Ken Chestek represents House District 13 in the Wyoming House of Representatives. The Laramie Democrat and university professor was first elected to the Legislature last year.

