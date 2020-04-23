Today, we join the United States Army Reserve in celebrating 112 years of history in service to the Army and the nation. What began in 1908 as a tiny corps of medical professionals held in readiness for duty is today the Army’s global operational reserve force, ready to deploy, fight and win, wherever and whenever needed, anywhere across the globe.
Established by Congress in 1908 with just 160 doctors and nurses, a somewhat larger Organized Reserve was created under the National Defense Act of 1916. A year later, when America entered World War I, more than 160,000 Reserve soldiers were mobilized to help the Army defeat Germany and the Axis powers. By World War II, more than 200,000 had joined the fight, serving on every front.
Through the two world wars, the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, the Global War on Terror and countless other crises, operations and emergencies, the Army Reserve has never failed to meet the challenges of its time, providing quick access to the mission-critical forces and capabilities the Army needs to initiate, sustain and prevail in major operations.
Today, our nation faces an evolving global security environment in which great state competition is, once again, the primary threat to U.S. freedom and security. Combined with rapid advances in technology and new concepts of warfare that span the spectrum of conflict, the need for increased readiness and capability to deter and defeat aggression has never been greater.
But, once more, the Army Reserve is meeting the challenge. With a presence in 20 time zones across the globe, the Army Reserve provides quick access to the mission-critical forces and capabilities the Army needs to fight, survive and win on the battlefield from day one. The Army Reserve is also engaged in meeting the domestic challenge in efforts supporting the response to COVID-19.
Currently, the Army Reserve is providing high-demand capabilities, throughout the United States, in support of federal efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to assist in emergency response, the Army Reserve provides all of the Army’s Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers (EPLO) and half the EPLOs in the Department of Defense. Army Reserve medical soldiers are mobilizing Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to states including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Michigan to assist U.S. Army North, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services at federal medical sites in cities across the nation.
The Army Reserve’s 377th Theater Sustainment Command, New Orleans, Louisiana; Army Reserve Aviation Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky; 76th Operational Response Command, Salt Lake City, Utah; the 4th Sustainment Command, Expeditionary, San Antonio, Texas; and others are also in the fight, augmenting logistical, medical and aviation support across the nation, while other units are standing by for mobilization.
The world is constantly changing, but one thing is constant: The Army Reserve will remain the dedicated federal reserve of the most decisive and lethal land force in the world – ready to move fast, engage quickly and win decisively on the battlefields of today and tomorrow.
Our thanks and appreciation to all of these patriotic Americans, and the dedicated families, employers and communities that support them.
Happy Birthday, Army Reserve!