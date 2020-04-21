Heather Fleming is co-founder of the nonprofit WY Lit. She is a certified structured literacy teacher and will complete her master’s degree in Reading Science at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2020. She provides a variety of training for educators and parents of struggling readers. Email: heather@wylit.org.

Kari Roden is co-founder of WY Lit. She is currently an intensive reading interventionist in Laramie County School District 1. Her expertise is in dyslexia and individualized, data-driven instruction for struggling readers. Email: kari@wylit.org.